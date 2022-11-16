Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire
You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
1011now.com
Huskers Shut Down Hawkeyes in 3-0 Win
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second week in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team picked up a sweep over Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 at XTream Arena on Friday night. The sixth-ranked Huskers (23-3, 15-2 Big Ten) posted their sixth straight sweep of the Hawkeyes (8-20, 2-15...
1011now.com
Wisconsin defeats Nebraska, 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 15-14.
Look: Nebraska Football License Plate Is Going Viral
One Nebraska wants the world to know about living in a split household. This fan has a license plate where half of it contains the Nebraska logo, while the other half has an Auburn logo. It also has a line that says, "The House Divided." Here's a look at it:
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
News Channel Nebraska
Flatwater forum explores problems with Nebraska’s prisons
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press Nov. 16 for a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at...
nebraskanewsservice.net
‘It’s like an addiction’: Mike McKnight reflects on 46 years reporting for Omaha
In the language of 2-year contracts and moving up in the markets that consume broadcasters recently, a reporter staying at one station for more than a decade, and staying as a reporter, is almost unheard of. Mike McKnight, 69, has been a reporter for WOWT – Channel 6 in Omaha...
thereader.com
No Nitrate Police: State and Local Regulators Can’t, or Won’t, Stop Our Drinking Water from Getting Worse
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published in Flatwater Free Press. The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
1011now.com
Huskers hit road for first time of season
The topic of overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons was covered by experts at a forum called “Nebraska’s Prisons at a Crossroads.”. Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple suffered a sprained knee during a sideline collision on Saturday. Rescued dogs. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Malcolm woman is facing charges...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
klkntv.com
48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
1011now.com
Parkview Christian wins Class D6 state football championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns to help Parkview Christian claim the Class D6 state championship. The Patriots rolled past Pawnee City, 50-25, on a frigid night at Cope Stadium in Kearney. Page’s scores both came in the second quarter when Parkview Christian...
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
Comments / 0