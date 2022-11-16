Read full article on original website
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Opinion: Buck Showalter Was Not a Deserving ‘Manager of the Year’IBWAACooperstown, NY
Kyrie Irving discusses 'learning journey' since suspension: 'A lot of hurt that needed to be healed'
Kyrie Irving once again apologized for tweeting an antisemitic documentary and being unapologetic about it, saying he's had tough conversations in the last few weeks.
The Ringer
Clippers Vibe Check and Observations With Law Murray | Weekends With Wos
Wos sits down with L.A. Clippers beat writer Law Murray from The Athletic to discuss the current state of the Clippers and where they stand in the early season. Can Anthony Davis Revive the Lakers’ Disappointing Season? Plus the Celtics’ White-Hot 10-3 Start. Nets Hire Jacque Vaughn Full...
The Ringer
Are the Cavaliers Ready to Take the Next Step?
In the first game of their recent West Coast swing, the Cleveland Cavaliers confronted their past. It’d been more than four years since LeBron James had departed Cleveland for a second time, and since then, the Cavs had lost every game against their former superstar. But a new-look Cavs team, headlined by the offseason pickup of Donovan Mitchell, rolled into Los Angeles looking to turn the page.
The Ringer
Why Tua Is Playing Amazing, and Why It Won’t Last
NFL Week 11 Picks and the Best Way to Fix College Football’s Playoffs With Austin Gayle, Plus a World Cup Preview With Ryan O’Hanlon. Kevin and Ryan talk about who the World Cup favorites are, how the U.S. could fare in the tournament, and whether Lionel Messi can really win the World Cup for the first time.
The Ringer
Justin Fields’s Homecoming, and Elon Musk Killed Twitter
After another effortless Bulls loss, Jason dives right into the team and why fans shouldn’t expect Lonzo Ball to be the savior (02:42). With the Bears facing the Falcons, Jason is joined by Matt Chernoff from Chuck & Chernoff on 680 the Fan in Atlanta to preview this weekend’s game (15:30). He is then joined by The Ringer’s own Ben Solak to discuss the growth of Justin Fields this season, and what the QB needs to change to reach his highest potential (32:30). Jason takes a second to reminisce about Twitter as the platform nears its apparent end (50:23), before discussing what he wants to see from the Bears this weekend (01:28:48).
The Ringer
Chris Long Returns! Plus: Van Lathan on LSU, Twitter Apocalypse, Life Advice, and a World Cup Preview With Steve Ceruti
Russillo is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long of the Green Light podcast to discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel a special coach, the top-three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, the Rams in despair, and more (0:42). Then Ceruti takes a couple minutes off of paternity leave to join Ryen for a World Cup preview (59:20). Next, Van Lathan joins to talk LSU’s upset win over Alabama in the beginning of November, LSU-Georgia, social media’s Twitter hysteria, and more (1:15:47), before sticking around to answer some Life Advice questions (1:39:12).
The Ringer
Fivio Foreign on Rapping With Eli Manning and Being a Brooklyn Nets Fan
Big Wos is joined by rapper Fivio Foreign to discuss fashion, the death of fellow rapper Takeoff, sharing the mic with Eli Manning in the studio, and much more. Fivio Foreign also breaks down some off-court fits from Josh Richardson, Dillon Brooks, Bismack Biyombo, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
