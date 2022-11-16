ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
107.3 KFFM

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Free Camping in Oregon

We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Wrecks, icy conditions keep I-84 in northeastern Oregon closed for several hours

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again through eastern Oregon after being shut down for several hours Thursday morning. A 49-mile stretch of I-84 spanning from Exit 216 near Pendleton to Exit 265 just east of La Grande was closed in both directions due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. Specifics on each crash were not immediately available.
LA GRANDE, OR
Channel 6000

Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
