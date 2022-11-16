Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
These are the Oregon cities with the fastest-growing home prices
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. Data was available for 306 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the […]
KTVB
Wrecks, icy conditions keep I-84 in northeastern Oregon closed for several hours
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again through eastern Oregon after being shut down for several hours Thursday morning. A 49-mile stretch of I-84 spanning from Exit 216 near Pendleton to Exit 265 just east of La Grande was closed in both directions due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. Specifics on each crash were not immediately available.
Channel 6000
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
nbc16.com
Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Without permitting system in place, OSSA expects gun sales to halt after Measure 114
Oregon’s law enforcement leaders say they expect gun sales to “freeze” when measure 114 goes into effect early next month.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
KVAL
KGW
People are confused about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun rules, which begin Dec. 8
There’s a lot for law enforcement to figure out in a short amount of time. Right now, background checks for gun sales are soaring.
