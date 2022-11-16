ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bill Bellamy To Issue ‘Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph’ Memoir

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Bill Bellamy is set to take fans on a nostalgic ride with his pending memoir , Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph . Details of the book, due April 2023, were shared by the 57-year-old with PEOPLE .

“My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader,” Bellamy explained to the entertainment outlet. “They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the ’90s through my eyes. Sometimes life will bless you with an opportunity — it’s what we do with the opportunity that is the blessing.”

More from VIBE.com

He added, “ Top Billin ‘ is a vibe. It’s a Memoir Noir!! Ya Dig!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7pN7_0jD585Me00
Chris Tucker and Bill Bellamy attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation “60 Years of Motown” Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

A synopsis for the memoir promises “an intimate, entertaining, and heartfelt tour through the exclusive, elusive, and eternally iconic world of ’90s pop culture.”

The description continues to detail “an exclusive, all-access backstage pass to Bill’s career and life. It’s all in here–memories, music, and unforgettable moments, including conversations with some of the decade’s legendary artists , the best of the ’90s celebri-tea, nostalgia, and insights on what it meant to be a tastemaker during one of the most exciting and innovative periods in music and American pop culture history .”

Related Story

Rich Paul Explains Why His Memoir Is Named After A Jay-Z Song

Currently, Bellamy has a podcast, Top Billin, where he interviews special guests. According to the official description, the weekly series records live and direct from the Walk Of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard.  On the podcast, the How To Be A Player star and his favorite musicians, actors, athletes, and comedians give a candid view into Hollywood, current events, and the wide world of entertainment.

2022 guests have included Symba, Morris Chestnut, Le’Veon Bell, Omarion, Corey Holcomb, DJ Cassidy, D-Nice, Tank, T.I., Luenell, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
Vibe

Key Glock Talks ‘PRE5L’ EP, Continuing Young Dolph’s Charitable Legacy, And His Creative Confidence

The past 365 days have been a whirlwind for Key Glock. From coping with the tragic murder of his CEO, collaborator, and family member Young Dolph to leading the charge for Dolph’s Paper Route Empire (PRE), Glock has had both his hands and mind full during that period. Yet, the 25-year-old has admirably shouldered the load, taking much of 2022 to grieve and regroup while largely staying off the radar musically. More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch, Saweetie, And Busta Rhymes Unleash New Music Friday ReleasesDenzel Curry Blasts The Grammy's Picks For Best Rap AlbumGucci Mane Grieves For Hip-Hop In Emotional "Letter...
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Dances Alone In “Rich Spirit” Music Video

Kendrick Lamar has issued the official music video for “Rich Spirit” from his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Directed by Calmatic, the visual finds a solo Kendrick Lamar dancing throughout a carpeted room. With multiple outfit changes, the rapper bounces, sways, and steps to the song’s beat. In the video, Lamar raps into a phone with a disconnected line. The phone seems to bring Lamar anxiety as he stares at the landline throughout the video with the faded sound of a disconnected call playing in the background. In the end, the phone rings despite not being plugged...
ETOnline.com

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Vibe

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman

Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
MARICOPA, AZ
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Vibe

Chrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface’s Arrest On Attempted Murder Charge

Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has spoken out following the rap star’s arrest on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The reality TV star, who was with Blue in Las Vegas at the time of his detainment, declared her loyalty to the “Thotiana” rapper in a series of posts on social media. “Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned a clip of her and Blueface filmed shortly prior to his arrest. More from VIBE.comBlueface Arrested For Attempted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”

As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Chris O'Donnell Thought His Wife Was Going To Get Him Fired From NCIS: Los Angeles

There are numerous benefits to starring in a long-standing franchise such as "NCIS." For one, actors get the chance to be a part of an elite group of shows that so many watch and love. And if there's an itch to expand creatively, the franchise has afforded some of its cast directorial opportunities. Although fans know him best as special agent G. Callen on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Chris O'Donnell has also directed a few episodes of the hit spin-off series.
Vibe

Shanquella Robinson’s Mom Raises Concerns About Her Daughter’s Death

Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native, was found dead one day into a vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her mother, Salamondra, has since raised concerns after her autopsy showed the young hairdresser’s cause of death was listed as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, meaning instability in the uppermost vertebrae. Robinson reportedly died 15 minutes after sustaining these injuries. When Robinson informed her mother of the trip on Oct. 28, it was explained that she and the seven additional guests were supposed to be enjoying a night at their shared temporary home, Villa Linda 32. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Ahead Of AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.  According to Billboard, Thee Stallion, née Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against 1501 ENT and distributor 300 Entertainment. More from VIBE.comLeaders Pen Megan Thee Stallion Supportive Open LetterMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Drake Lyrics: "Stop Using My Shooting For Clout"Megan Thee Stallion To Give Special LA Show Via Apple Music Live The “Savage” artist claimed that 1501 “unlawfully” made plans to “block or interfere with” Pete “exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” in advertising for the upcoming American Music Awards. The order was filed in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy