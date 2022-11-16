Bill Bellamy To Issue ‘Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph’ Memoir

Bill Bellamy is set to take fans on a nostalgic ride with his pending memoir , Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph . Details of the book, due April 2023, were shared by the 57-year-old with PEOPLE .

“My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader,” Bellamy explained to the entertainment outlet. “They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the ’90s through my eyes. Sometimes life will bless you with an opportunity — it’s what we do with the opportunity that is the blessing.”

He added, “ Top Billin ‘ is a vibe. It’s a Memoir Noir!! Ya Dig!!”

Chris Tucker and Bill Bellamy attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation “60 Years of Motown” Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

A synopsis for the memoir promises “an intimate, entertaining, and heartfelt tour through the exclusive, elusive, and eternally iconic world of ’90s pop culture.”

The description continues to detail “an exclusive, all-access backstage pass to Bill’s career and life. It’s all in here–memories, music, and unforgettable moments, including conversations with some of the decade’s legendary artists , the best of the ’90s celebri-tea, nostalgia, and insights on what it meant to be a tastemaker during one of the most exciting and innovative periods in music and American pop culture history .”

Currently, Bellamy has a podcast, Top Billin, where he interviews special guests. According to the official description, the weekly series records live and direct from the Walk Of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. On the podcast, the How To Be A Player star and his favorite musicians, actors, athletes, and comedians give a candid view into Hollywood, current events, and the wide world of entertainment.

2022 guests have included Symba, Morris Chestnut, Le’Veon Bell, Omarion, Corey Holcomb, DJ Cassidy, D-Nice, Tank, T.I., Luenell, and more.