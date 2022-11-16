Once again, the Republicans don't talk about what they want to do FOR the American people; ALL American people, but what they want to do TO the people who don't agree with them. That's not leadership.
Sherrod Brown needs to stay. He's a good person. (before anyone goes there, I have met him. Twice.) I would take a group of good, caring, and honest people to make the laws and not care about what political affiliation they were. If they were half and half, that would be great. All Republicans? Fine! All Democrats?Fine! As long as they really cared about us, showed us that they did, and we FELT that they did...but that's something that happened in Narnia, not Ohio or The United States in general!
Brown helped with the infrastructure bill to fix our bridges road's and airport's in the state and with the Chips act to bring chips makers like the new 100billion Intel plant here with Manchon he helped secure the coal miner's pension plan ! Now tell me what Republicans have done they are taking credit for what the Democrats have done like the Intel plant and the infrastructure bill and gave a 2 trillion dollar tax cut for their donars from corporations and billionaires I call that corporate welfare ! They spent around 4trillion on two unnecessary wars!
Comments / 228