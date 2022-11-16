Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
Analysis: 4 ways the financial puzzle of climate change is being addressed at COP27
Something significant is happening in the desert in Egypt as countries meet at COP27, the United Nations summit on climate change. Despite frustrating sclerosis in the negotiating halls, the pathway forward for ramping up climate finance to help low-income countries adapt to climate change and transition to clean energy is becoming clearer.
North Korea fires missile after threatening ‘fiercer’ military response
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s...
UK inflation climbs to 11.1 percent, 41-year high
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1 percent in the 12 months through October,...
Boat carrying more than 100 Rohingya Muslims lands on Indonesian beach for 2nd day in a row
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach, the second group in as many days to arrive in the island nation’s northernmost province of Aceh. The group of 61 men, 36 women and 22 children that...
Climate change negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With only a day left in scheduled climate negotiations in Egypt, diplomats say they are far from getting something everyone can agree on, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters. Poorer countries that bear the brunt of...
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund for vulnerable nations
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement...
Brazil’s Lula pledges ‘big fight’ against deforestation at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday began a series of public appearances and meetings at the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. As da Silva arrived in a pavilion, hundreds of people gathered, with...
Barbados leads charge for climate disaster financing at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it’s not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
European Central Bank says a recession ‘has become more likely’
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia’s war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
