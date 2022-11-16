ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
PBS NewsHour

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
PBS NewsHour

UK inflation climbs to 11.1 percent, 41-year high

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1 percent in the 12 months through October,...
PBS NewsHour

Climate change negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With only a day left in scheduled climate negotiations in Egypt, diplomats say they are far from getting something everyone can agree on, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters. Poorer countries that bear the brunt of...
PBS NewsHour

Barbados leads charge for climate disaster financing at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it’s not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
PBS NewsHour

European Central Bank says a recession ‘has become more likely’

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia’s war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy