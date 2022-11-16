ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Expanding culvert collapse causes concern

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WeMo_0jD57oCH00

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Concern abounds as the 17th Ave. culvert collapse continues to expand. What began as a small nuisance has grown into a major problem. Many residents have taken to Facebook to express concern regarding the need for school buses, teachers and students to traverse the area daily during the week. Others have mentioned the large, heavy trucks that often travel that path. As a temporary solution, Summers County Comprehensive High School students were switched to remote learning the entire week before Thanksgiving break. The yellow line seen running across the hole is an exposed gas line. However, according to an update from the City of Hinton, the line has been de-energized. The same update states that the line was taken out of service "shortly after the initial cave-in." At the time of writing, the West Virginia Department of Highways planned the construction of a steel bridge over the sinkhole to allow safe passage while permanent repairs are made. Crews will construct the bridge over the weekend of Nov. 18. A press release states that the 125-foot bridge will be long enough to span the existing hole, "even if the hole gets bigger before contractors can replace the collapsed drainage structure." “The bridge we’re putting together comes with somewhere between zero and infinity number of bolts, and we sit and attach every one,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “During those two days, if you drive by that area, you will see as many DOH uniforms as you can imagine.” Construction repairs on the hole have been hampered by the discovery of toxic levels of lead at the site. This discovery has required DOH to develop an alternative plan to make repairs and keep the public safe. According to the press release, "WVDOH intends to complete plans to install a 300-foot steel drainage structure under the area and put a contract out to bid by the end of the year." Several local politicians have weighed in on the issue. In a public statement, Senator Jack David Woodrum said, "Despite the best efforts of the West Virginia Department of Highways the sinkhole has continued to grow. The Department of Highways has adjusted the traffic pattern and will continue to monitor the situation." He continued, "The Department of Highways and the Department of Environmental Protection are working closely together to find an acceptable solution to this problem." Senator Stephen Baldwin issued a similar statement noting that he had recently met with DOH and reached out to "the mayor, superintendent of schools and sheriff." Several others, including Senator-Elect Vince Deeds, reiterated the severity of the situation and note the efforts being made to rectify the problem. Hinton News will continue to provide the latest updates as this project continues.

The post Expanding culvert collapse causes concern appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 2

Related
Jalopnik

West Virginia Sinkhole Is About to Swallow an Entire Police Station

Last summer, what appeared to be a sinkhole opened up in Hinton, West Virginia close to the Hinton Police Department. Now it’s about to devour the entire police station. 59News reports that the month after the sinkhole first opened up, city officials met with the West Virginia Department of Highways to figure out what to do about it. But by September, the city admitted that “it had no timetable for a repair.” But it had figured out the cause: a 100-year-old culvert that was long past due for replacement and was currently collapsing. Thanks, America’s underfunded infrastructure system.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Alderson City Council approves storm drain project

ALDERSON (WVDN) – The Alderson City Council met in a regular session on Thursday, Aug. 11. During the meeting, the council discussed multiple projects, both current and upcoming. First up on the agenda was a public meeting regarding a needed verbiage change in the floodplain ordinance. There is an error in the ordinance that directly […] The post Alderson City Council approves storm drain project appeared first on The Hinton News.
ALDERSON, WV
WSAZ

Several crashes reported on I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

State to fully finance South Sandbranch Water Project

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission reported on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will finance a hundred percent of the South Sandbranch Water Project, which Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said is about $1.4 million. County officials said the project will benefit 26 households along South […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley holds leaf pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is holding its annual leaf and yard debris pickup. If you have bagged leaves or small branches you would like for the City Public Works Department to pick up, you are asked to place them by the curb. The department says leaves must be placed in bags or […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-79 back open after 8-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Little beaver state park Christmas lights display

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — From December 16, 2022 through December 31, 2022, Little Beaver State Park Foundation will have a Christmas lights display! You can start decorating November 21, 2022 until December 15, 2022 and anyone is welcomed and encouraged to decorate a campsite with free advertising from businesses, churches, and foundations. The location of […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident. The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy