Expanding culvert collapse causes concern

(Hinton News) - Concern abounds as the 17th Ave. culvert collapse continues to expand. What began as a small nuisance has grown into a major problem. Many residents have taken to Facebook to express concern regarding the need for school buses, teachers and students to traverse the area daily during the week. Others have mentioned the large, heavy trucks that often travel that path. As a temporary solution, Summers County Comprehensive High School students were switched to remote learning the entire week before Thanksgiving break. The yellow line seen running across the hole is an exposed gas line. However, according to an update from the City of Hinton, the line has been de-energized. The same update states that the line was taken out of service "shortly after the initial cave-in." At the time of writing, the West Virginia Department of Highways planned the construction of a steel bridge over the sinkhole to allow safe passage while permanent repairs are made. Crews will construct the bridge over the weekend of Nov. 18. A press release states that the 125-foot bridge will be long enough to span the existing hole, "even if the hole gets bigger before contractors can replace the collapsed drainage structure." “The bridge we’re putting together comes with somewhere between zero and infinity number of bolts, and we sit and attach every one,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “During those two days, if you drive by that area, you will see as many DOH uniforms as you can imagine.” Construction repairs on the hole have been hampered by the discovery of toxic levels of lead at the site. This discovery has required DOH to develop an alternative plan to make repairs and keep the public safe. According to the press release, "WVDOH intends to complete plans to install a 300-foot steel drainage structure under the area and put a contract out to bid by the end of the year." Several local politicians have weighed in on the issue. In a public statement, Senator Jack David Woodrum said, "Despite the best efforts of the West Virginia Department of Highways the sinkhole has continued to grow. The Department of Highways has adjusted the traffic pattern and will continue to monitor the situation." He continued, "The Department of Highways and the Department of Environmental Protection are working closely together to find an acceptable solution to this problem." Senator Stephen Baldwin issued a similar statement noting that he had recently met with DOH and reached out to "the mayor, superintendent of schools and sheriff." Several others, including Senator-Elect Vince Deeds, reiterated the severity of the situation and note the efforts being made to rectify the problem. Hinton News will continue to provide the latest updates as this project continues.

