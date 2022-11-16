ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon weighs in on the traffic fatalities in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon weighs in on the traffic fatalities affecting Austin drivers and pedestrians. Vision Zero data shows that from the beginning of the year through November 8th, the area has had 92 fatalities this year. That number was 99 in 2021. While the previous year still exceeds 2022, the totals are still too high. APD says they’re doing as much as they can with their current staffing levels.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin

Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista

LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
LAGO VISTA, TX
CBS Austin

Austin LGBTQ+ community comes together to honor Club Q victims and survivors

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin LGBTQ+ community continues mourning the loss of five of their own after a tragic shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub over the weekend. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 17 people have gunshot wounds and others were hurt during the shooting. A vigil in their honor was held in the parking lot of The Little Gay Shop in East Austin on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy