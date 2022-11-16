AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon weighs in on the traffic fatalities affecting Austin drivers and pedestrians. Vision Zero data shows that from the beginning of the year through November 8th, the area has had 92 fatalities this year. That number was 99 in 2021. While the previous year still exceeds 2022, the totals are still too high. APD says they’re doing as much as they can with their current staffing levels.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO