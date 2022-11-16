Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
CBS Austin
Police searching for woman who robbed South Austin Walmart, attacked employee
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say robbed a Walmart in South Austin and attacked an employee. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, at the store located at the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. The Austin Police Department said at around 5:20...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon weighs in on the traffic fatalities in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon weighs in on the traffic fatalities affecting Austin drivers and pedestrians. Vision Zero data shows that from the beginning of the year through November 8th, the area has had 92 fatalities this year. That number was 99 in 2021. While the previous year still exceeds 2022, the totals are still too high. APD says they’re doing as much as they can with their current staffing levels.
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD identifies parties involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
On Monday, Round Rock Police released new information from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened early Sunday in east Round Rock. Police tell us it started off as a domestic violence call which they thought had been resolved quietly with everyone safe, but then a shot rang out.
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
fox7austin.com
Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
CBS Austin
APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin
Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
CBS Austin
Austin Police detectives ask for help solving homicide near Barton Springs Pool
Austin police are asking for help solving a homicide that took place in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool on August 25th, 2022. The victim is 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell, and his death mark’s the city’s 52nd homicide of the year. Camnik’s family stood beside the lead...
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
CBS Austin
2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
4 arrested in connection with ‘dozens’ of storage unit burglaries
The burglaries "resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft," APD said in a statement.
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
fox7austin.com
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista
LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
KWTX
Suspect in murder of Belton man passed away and cannot be charged; police hope victim’s family gets ‘sense of closure’
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 16, announced it had concluded its investigation into the murder of John Hill without bringing charges against the suspect in the killing, who passed away this year. On Dec. 19, 2014, a relative found Hill dead on the living...
CBS Austin
Austin LGBTQ+ community comes together to honor Club Q victims and survivors
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin LGBTQ+ community continues mourning the loss of five of their own after a tragic shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub over the weekend. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 17 people have gunshot wounds and others were hurt during the shooting. A vigil in their honor was held in the parking lot of The Little Gay Shop in East Austin on Tuesday.
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
KVUE
Marble Falls ISD reviewing video footage as basketball team responds to racist situation
A racist incident was caught on video at a girl's high school basketball game. A San Antonio- area high school senior is speaking out about the noises made at her.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
