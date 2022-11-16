ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok crashes: Video app down for users around the globe

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The a-tok-alypse is upon us.

TikTok has crashed for users around the globe, marking the third time in weeks that the Chinese-owned video app has experienced technical difficulties.

According to internet outage info site DownDetector, the issues started at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, impacting TikTokkers around the globe.

Specifically, the site — which collates reports of outages from social media and elsewhere — logged a whopping 4,000 problems. A whopping 51% of those entailed app issues while and 44% pertained to server connection, per the report.

Flustered TikTok enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClIr0_0jD57Tbu00
The issues started at 10am today.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oEol_0jD57Tbu00
TikTok has crashed for the third time in weeks.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

“Me entering twitter to see if TikTok down or my wifi just tripping,” wrote one flummoxed user , while another gasped , “Anyone elses TikTok being weird? #tiktokdown?!”

“Is tiktok down again… damn she really been pulling an instagram lately,” lamented one fed-up user , presumably referencing the ‘Gram’s four hour outage last month, the Daily Mail reported.

Unfortunately, TikTok has been plagued by technical glitches of late.

First, the app went dark across the UK on November 1; it then suffered a global outage less then a week later on November 4

Comments / 0

