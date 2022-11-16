ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Hope Mills shooting

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047dQv_0jD56Sgy00

A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place in Hope Mills.

Officers say Jefferey Michael Kain was shot and killed on Tuesday on State Street in Hope Mills.

Police say 27-year-old James Christopher Brown is now facing murder charges in the death of Kain.

He is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Center.

People with information about the case regarding this investigation are asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 2

Related
WMBF

Lumberton police arrest man for breaking into multiple homes, businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police have made an arrest in connection to a string of break-ins across the city over the last month. Shelton Junior Ivey, 35 of Lumberton has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple businesses and homes. The charges include 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, 4 counts of larceny after breaking and entering and 1 count of injury to person property.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Clinton police looking for suspect that shot at vehicle

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is looking for the suspect that fired shots at a vehicle and residence Thursday evening. Shortly after 7:15 p.m., Clinton police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, they discovered...
CLINTON, NC
WMBF

Police: 20-year-old shot, killed in Robeson Co. dollar store parking lot

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Parkton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a dollar store parking lot Monday night. Police said just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday night Canyon Lee Locklear, 20, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell Street in Parkton.
cbs17

Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy