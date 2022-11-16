Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Hope Mills shooting

A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place in Hope Mills.

Officers say Jefferey Michael Kain was shot and killed on Tuesday on State Street in Hope Mills.

Police say 27-year-old James Christopher Brown is now facing murder charges in the death of Kain.

He is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Center.

People with information about the case regarding this investigation are asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).