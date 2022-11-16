Read full article on original website
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Houston Academy takes home a win over the Geneva Bulldogs. Charles Henderson Trojans take home a win over UMS Wright during the playoffs. Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College. Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits. Updated: 10 hours ago. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in...
2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Buddy Keen 2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year said that, “This is an award for the community, not just for one individual, and I’m just standing to represent the group that we came from.”. It’s not hard to tell that it’s an honor he accepts...
Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early Thursday morning for nine Wiregrass non-profits. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in grants as part of their annual holiday tradition. Mary Hill Family Service Center, Wiregrass Angel House, and Vivian B. Adams are among those selected. The Boys and Girls...
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes. It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.
Animal shelter residents get tasty surprise
ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - The dogs at SOS Animal Adoption Center in Enterprise received a tasty treat yesterday. Enterprise locals Sierra Williams and Allen James brought 33 hamburgers for the pups to enjoy. The family handed out the burgers to every single puppy resident at the shelter. In a Facebook...
On the dotted line: Cochran signs with Huntington
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Wicksburg Softball’s Megan Cochran has signed to play at Huntington College. For now, Cochran will both hit and pitch for the Hawks. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
