Pottawatomie County, KS

Pottawatomie County Sheriff asks for help after windows shot out

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager is reaching out to the public after several windows were damaged by gunfire.

According to the sheriff’s office, several windows at the county maintenance shop, located in the 300 block of North 5th Street, in Westmoreland have been damaged by a BB gun or firearm.

To date, the estimated cost of the damage is nearly $600. The sheriff’s office believes there are two occasions the damage took place between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7.

Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Captain Tyler Garver at the sheriff’s office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on the Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com .

KSNT News

KSNT News

