SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park at a regular meeting on Nov. 14. The park renaming comes just shy of Recreation Board Member Mary Jannides’s 50-year anniversary on the board. Jannides was in attendance along with family and friends, and some of those in attendance praised the decision and Jannides’s service to the community. Mayor Mardie Milligan also read a proclamation declaring Nov. 20, 2022, as Mary Jannides Day; the same day she started her term on the recreation board 50 years prior. Jannides expressed her gratitude and shock at the 50-year milestone.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO