Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Delphos Herald
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
peakofohio.com
Potential school threat handled quickly at Indian Lake High School
A potential school threat was handled quickly Thursday morning at Indian Lake High School. School administrators were notified of the potential social media threat involving a student at ILHS at the start of the school day. School Resource Officer Logan Miller, the Washington Township Police Department, and school administrators immediately...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton sign with Findlay
SIDNEY — Sidney seniors Aiden Booth and Allie Stockton had different recruiting paths that led them to the University of Findlay, but both said they were enamored with the school when they visited campus. Both Sidney athletes signed national letters of intent to play at Findlay, a Division II...
Sidney Daily News
City Council approves park name change
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park at a regular meeting on Nov. 14. The park renaming comes just shy of Recreation Board Member Mary Jannides’s 50-year anniversary on the board. Jannides was in attendance along with family and friends, and some of those in attendance praised the decision and Jannides’s service to the community. Mayor Mardie Milligan also read a proclamation declaring Nov. 20, 2022, as Mary Jannides Day; the same day she started her term on the recreation board 50 years prior. Jannides expressed her gratitude and shock at the 50-year milestone.
New sleep apnea treatment at Lima Memorial
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System has started offering an alternative sleep apnea treatment for patients who cannot tolerate CPAP machines. The remote-controlled device—which is implanted into the chest like a pacemaker—regulates a person’s breathing while they sleep by stimulating their airways, so oxygen flows naturally.
Oath Keeper from Champaign County tells jury her decision to storm U.S. Capitol was ‘really stupid’
WASHINGTON — A former Ohio bar owner from Champaign County who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group told jurors Wednesday her decision was “really stupid,” saying she got swept up in what seemed to be a “very American moment.”
Lima News
Letter: Domestic Relations Court’s attack on families
The attack on noble Christian families by the Domestic Relations Court in Lima happens to hundreds of families a year. After witnessing firsthand the unnatural tyranny and oppression that families are put through, I can honestly say, “There is no honor in that place. The only thing still intact there is a circus.”
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
Loose mink cause chain reaction in Van Wert ecosystem, $1.6 million in financial loss
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — Owners of Lion Farms USA, the mink farm in Van Wert, Ohio, that lost tens of thousands of mink Tuesday due to a break-in, said about 30,000 mink, about 80%, have been accounted for, leaving possibly 10,000 others still on the loose. Fur Commission...
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
Springfield narrows search for next police chief
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief. News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline. Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager,...
Delaware Gazette
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas
LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
peakofohio.com
BHS student charged with assault
A 14-year-old Bellefontaine student was charged with assault after an incident after school Tuesday. The altercation took place outside the main entrance to the high school. A video camera caught the whole thing. After reviewing the footage, a Bellefontaine administrator contacted the Bellefontaine Police Department who then agreed, after reviewing...
hometownstations.com
Howard sentenced to fifteen years to life for 2019 shooting death
A Lima teen indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Na'zier Howard was sentenced to fifteen years to life after he previously pled guilty to the murder of Cowan. Lima police say that in December 2019, they responded to a call of a shooting at 225 South Kenilworth Avenue. There they found Cowan with a gunshot wound. Howard was the one who allegedly shot the victim.
Comments / 0