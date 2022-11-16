ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Chamber blazes trail for Women in Business

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce held its annual Women in Business Conference Wednesday morning at the Townsite Tower Ballroom.

The purpose of the conference is to provide opportunities for entrepreneurial and business-minded women in Kansas to improve and hone their leadership skills.

The conference was an excellent opportunity for business leaders to meet and hear from other women and entrepreneurs and to cultivate their business connections by networking and building relationships with other business owners.

“The Woman in Business Conference is an opportunity for Kansas Business Women across the state to come together, to network, and to build on the leadership skills that are so important.” Sherriene Jones-Sontag, V.P. of Communications at the Kansas Chamber.

Key note speaker for this year’s conference was Mary Kelly. Kelly is an internationally-known economist and leadership expert specializing in the fields of leadership, productivity, communication, and business profit growth. Kelly graduated from the US Naval Academy, earning a Ph.D. in Economics. She has trained over 40,000 military and civilians in multicultural environments, serving as the Naval Intelligence Officer, Human Resources Director, Assistant Chief Staff Officer, and Chief of Police.

She has taught at the US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, and Hawaii Pacific University, with programs in leadership, communication, business growth, teamwork, strategic, planning, customer service, time management, and project development.

“Today’s focus is helping people deal with the crisis, challenge, and change, and we certainly have had a lot of that in the last three years. I’m going to walk people through the six stages of every crisis, challenge, and change.” Mary Kelly, keynote speaker at today’s conference.

