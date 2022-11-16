Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
WIBW
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
WIBW
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Pottawatomie County Sheriff asks for help after windows shot out
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager is reaching out to the public after several windows were damaged by gunfire. According to the sheriff’s office, several windows at the county maintenance shop, located in the 300 block of North 5th Street, in Westmoreland have been damaged by a BB gun or firearm. To […]
WIBW
Topeka Fire Dept. reminding to be more fire aware after Thursday morning fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a pair of early morning fires Thursday, Topeka Fire officials are reminding people to be more fire aware and fire safe as winter approaches. The Topeka Fire Dept. responded Thursday morning at 4:25 a.m. at the 1100 block of SW Woodward on reports on a house fire. The cause of the fire was deemed as accidental and associated with a fire in the furnace. No one was injured.
WIBW
Furnace fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence. Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward. The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene...
Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
WIBW
Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
WIBW
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
WIBW
Holiday glow returns to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three...two...one....glow!. The Westboro Mart holiday lighting event at Huntoon & Oakley brought out the masses for the first time since 2019. It’s just heartwarming because we’ve for two years not been able to gather with people so to have people come back out and want to support all of these local businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic, it does just warm your heart,” says Owner of Aura Salon, Aliss Lagasse.
Comments / 0