Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO