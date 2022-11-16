ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, KS

WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Fire Dept. reminding to be more fire aware after Thursday morning fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a pair of early morning fires Thursday, Topeka Fire officials are reminding people to be more fire aware and fire safe as winter approaches. The Topeka Fire Dept. responded Thursday morning at 4:25 a.m. at the 1100 block of SW Woodward on reports on a house fire. The cause of the fire was deemed as accidental and associated with a fire in the furnace. No one was injured.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holiday glow returns to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three...two...one....glow!. The Westboro Mart holiday lighting event at Huntoon & Oakley brought out the masses for the first time since 2019. It’s just heartwarming because we’ve for two years not been able to gather with people so to have people come back out and want to support all of these local businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic, it does just warm your heart,” says Owner of Aura Salon, Aliss Lagasse.
TOPEKA, KS

