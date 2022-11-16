Read full article on original website
1st ID Soldiers help with cleanup in Junction City
Soldiers from 1st Platoon A Company 1-16 Infantry 1st ID did a Community Project with CW3 Retired Phyllis Fitzgerald earlier this week in Junction City. They raked up and picked up leaves and trash at the Buffalo Soldier Monument and park.
ourchanginglives.com
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 3 in Junction City
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold its second annual Breakfast with Santa program on Sat. Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Santa and a pancake breakfast bar will be featured in the meeting room. Games, crafts and other activities will be in the main part of the library.
Junction City Parks Department prepares for Christmas
Junction City Parks crews have been putting up Christmas decorations in Heritage Park and preparing for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and downtown lighting ceremony. The parade will be on Friday, Nov. 25th at 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony will follow the parade. The...
WIBW
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
10 Days of Christmas schedule is set
Junction City Main Street is hosting 10 Days of Christmas downtown from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday Dec. 4. Activities will begin with a Holiday Fun Run at 4:15 p.m. on the 25th and continue through a Festival of Trees Gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Geary County Historical Museum.
JCHS fall production is set for Friday, Saturday evenings
USD 475 has announced that the Junction City High School fall production is this weekend. The community is invited to Junction City High School's production of "She Kills Monsters," by Qui Nguyen, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the JCHS Auditorium. It is Pg-13. Tickets are $5. Only cash...
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Kan. governor pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Brandi Marie; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Baier,...
Geary County Commission agenda is set for Monday
Geary County Commissioners will participate in a joint meeting on Monday with the Public Building Commission regarding revenue shortfall funding for Geary Community Hospital. That session is scheduled at 10 a.m. during the weekly county meeting. Other agenda items for the day range from weekly reports by the Finance Officer...
Unemployment rate up slightly in Geary County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
Fort Riley firefighters respond to a structure fire
Director of Public Affairs, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office. At 5:13 a.m., Wednesday, Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to an on-post residential home for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a duplex fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. None of the duplex occupants were injured.
