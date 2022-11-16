Read full article on original website
Madera Tribune
Sheriff challenged from the inside
Sheriff W.O. Justice lost his badge to deputy Marlin Young. In 1927, the people of Madera County elected Welton Rhodes as their sheriff. In the years that followed, that public confidence proved to be well placed. Rhodes provided law and order without favoritism for two terms. During that time, he appointed W.O. Justice as one of his deputies, an act that he was later to regret.
School board election continues MUSD diversity
The Madera Unified School District Governing Board of Trustees has quietly become an unsung story of stability and success. Since the unified board was created in 1966, the vast majority of trustees had historically been both white and male. Some community leaders broke color barriers and provided crucial perspective and decision making not too long thereafter.
Opinion: Glorious fall
Fall is my favorite time of year, except this year not so much. This week Fred would have celebrated his 76th birthday. On the day after Thanksgiving, we would have been married 43 years. Coupled with my birthday back in October, autumn has always signaled the end of the scorching San Joaquin summer and a time of celebration.
Coyotes run away with tourney win
The Madera Coyotes outscored the Chowchilla Tribe 31-4 in the second and third quarters to run away with a 52-13 victory on the first day of the Madera South Shootout. The Coyotes had two players score in double figures and had seven players score in Wednesday’s victory over Madera South.
Obituary: Gerrad Lee Coleman
Gerrad Lee Coleman was born in Los Banos, CA, on Nov. 9, 1985, to Olina Faye Shelton and David Lee Coleman. He was called home to God on Nov. 5, 2022. He grew up in Chowchilla, CA, where he attended Chowchilla Union High School. Gerrad was preceded in death by...
Stallions get rout to open tourney
The Madera South Stallions opened its Madera South Shootout with a rather easy 54-15 victory over Firebaugh. The Stallions didn’t allow the Eagles to score a point for the first 11 minutes of the game and cruised to a running clock win Wednesday evening at Madera South. Seven different...
A tale of two halves in opener
Madera South’s Alannah Ward sizes up a 3-point shot during Monday’s victory over Madera. Ward hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points in the win. The Madera South Stallions girls basketball took the early lead and held on tight at the end because the Madera Coyotes were right on their heels.
