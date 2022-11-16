Read full article on original website
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Update Addresses One of Players' Biggest Frustrations
Overwatch 2's free-to-play shift imposed a new kind of monetization and rewards system in-game, one that's been a point of contention among players since the game released. But in an optimistic Overwatch 2 update shared by Blizzard on Friday, Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss said the game's team has plans in place for both the short and long term to hopefully give players more rewards including skins and other cosmetics through in-game events and other opportunities.
PS4 Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $2.99
Thanks to the new Black Friday PlayStation Store sale, one of the best games of all time is just $2.99 on PS4. There's no PS5 version of the game, but it can be played on the console via backward compatibility. In other words, the offer more or less also extends to PS5 users as well. So, what can you get for $3? Well, courtesy of Ubisoft, everyone on PS4 can currently buy Far Cry 3: Classic Edition for just $2.99. The offer -- which is available until November 29 -- knocks 90 percent off its normal price point of $30.
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
God of War Ragnarok 2.03 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok got another update this week with a set of patch notes for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game bringing it up to Version 2.03. This quick update follows Version 2.02 which released just a few days prior with its own set of patch notes. Given the timing of this one and the last, it makes sense that the patch notes for Version 2.03 are entirely composed of bugfixes for various issues that players were experiencing.
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
PlayStation Plus Getting Massive Black Friday Discount
Sony has announced that it will be drastically marking down its PlayStation Plus subscription service to coincide with Black Friday. Typically, around this time each year, Sony and various retailers drop the price of PS Plus by a substantial amount, which always makes it a good time for customers to re-up their subscriptions. Once again, this trend will be continuing in 2022 and is set to kick off later this week.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Primeape Into Annihilape
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought a long-awaited Pokemon evolution to fruition. Earlier this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus did the unthinkable – it gave several existing Pokemon species new evolutions, marking the first time Pokemon lines had been extended since the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. While Pokemon Sword and Shield played around with the concept by having regional forms evolve into new Pokemon, Pokemon Legends: Arceus truly opened up a whole new world of possibilities by giving passed-over Pokemon new life. Players quickly pointed to several Pokemon species as prime.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ditto and Zorua Hide in Plain Sight
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a delightful Easter egg involving two of their Pokemon, although it could make their Pokedex harder to fill. Both Ditto and Zorua are known for their transformative powers. While Ditto can morph its body into a facsimile of any other Pokemon thanks to its unstable DNA, Zorua has the ability to hide its appearance using illusions (a reference to the kitsune's ability to weave illusions in Japanese mythology). And while both Pokemon have their special powers referenced either through abilities or threw special moves like Transform, they have traditionally appeared in the overworld map in their default form. That is....until Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Want Old Feature to Return
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are a bit fed up with some of the changes made since the predecessor. Call of Duty is a very interesting franchise because on the surface, it has largely remained the same since its inception. You run around, shoot people on tight maps, and get rewarded for doing well. Pretty simple, that's why it has a wide appeal. However, for fans, the developers do need to change things up with every new entry to make it feel more refined and help it stand out from the other games. Those who play the games year to year know that the series has seen massive changes and Warzone 2 isn't much of an exception.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Provides Big Relief to Shiny Hunters
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new feature has a failsafe to prevent players from accidentally chasing off a Shiny Pokemon. One of the new mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the "Let's Go" mode, which allows players to send one of their Pokemon into the wild to collect items and battle nearby wild Pokemon. While Pokemon don't earn as much XP for defeating wild Pokemon in "Let's Go" mode, it's a great way to grind for levels without going into constant battles. The "Let's Go" mode is best used when Pokemon have a type advantage over a wild Pokemon, as Pokemon can otherwise lose half of their HP and retreat back to their player.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Order to Complete the Gyms
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might be an open-world Pokemon game, but players should probably complete the gyms in a certain order. The new Pokemon games are fully open world, with players able to explore the full Paldea region very quickly into the game. However, the Pokemon throughout the Paldea region along with the various NPC trainer battles still have set levels that don't change as the players level up their Pokemon. Since the gyms don't increase in difficulty as the game progresses, players will likely want to complete the eight Paldea gyms in a certain order.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Should Complete These Quests ASAP
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the open-world trend of Pokemon Arceus, a concept which is still relatively new for Pokemon games. As such, the vastness of Scarlet and Violet beg the question: What should players do first? Fortunately, the game is essentially divided up into three different "questlines" of sorts, and based on what that division amounts to and what rewards players get for completing the various tasks asked of them, it's pretty easy to pick out which quests players should tackle right away.
New PS5 Report Is Good News for PlayStation Fans This Black Friday
A new PS5 report has some good news for PlayStation fans hoping to land a console either this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or during the larger holiday season before Christmas. Two years after its initial release, the PS5 continues to be a hot-ticket item. Not only is it still in incredible demand, but scalpers with bots continue to poach stock to pump the reseller market. According to a new report though, the market isn't as lucrative as it used to be and thus scalpers are starting to lose -- some -- interest.
Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown
Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
