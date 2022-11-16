Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
RCPD K9 helps catch 16-year-old who ran from alleged burglary
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the 300 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. At the scene, officers found...
1st ID Soldiers help with cleanup in Junction City
Soldiers from 1st Platoon A Company 1-16 Infantry 1st ID did a Community Project with CW3 Retired Phyllis Fitzgerald earlier this week in Junction City. They raked up and picked up leaves and trash at the Buffalo Soldier Monument and park.
Fire Marshal IDs Kansas man who died in house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1814 SW Randolph Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. While fire crews were on their way to the fire, they were notified of...
Junction City Parks Department prepares for Christmas
Junction City Parks crews have been putting up Christmas decorations in Heritage Park and preparing for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and downtown lighting ceremony. The parade will be on Friday, Nov. 25th at 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony will follow the parade. The...
Teen arrested for allegedly choking girl with phone cord
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen in connection with a incident at school in Manhattan. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
KC-area couple charged after their infant died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY —The mother and father of a 10-week old child have been charged with Child Abuse after the child was found dead from malnutrition, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Austen M. Taub Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, each face a felony charge of Abuse...
Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon
MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
Fort Riley firefighters respond to a structure fire
Director of Public Affairs, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office. At 5:13 a.m., Wednesday, Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to an on-post residential home for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a duplex fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. None of the duplex occupants were injured.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 3 in Junction City
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold its second annual Breakfast with Santa program on Sat. Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Santa and a pancake breakfast bar will be featured in the meeting room. Games, crafts and other activities will be in the main part of the library.
Applications will be accepted for the JCPD Citizens Police Academy
JCPD is still accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th, 2023. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected] Sign up now! Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.
Police: ATM damaged, cash stolen at American Legion Post
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
Geary County Public Works issues a holiday closure notice
In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Thursday, November 24, 2022: The Public Works Department & Transfer Station will be closed. Friday, November 25, 2022: The Public Works Department will be closed but the Transfer Station will resume...
Geary County Commission agenda is set for Monday
Geary County Commissioners will participate in a joint meeting on Monday with the Public Building Commission regarding revenue shortfall funding for Geary Community Hospital. That session is scheduled at 10 a.m. during the weekly county meeting. Other agenda items for the day range from weekly reports by the Finance Officer...
Man critically injured in Kansas apartment building fire has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A man critically injured in an apartment building fire November 10 identified as 42-year-old Brandon J. Harries of Topeka has died, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Just after 8p.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE...
Turkey Run is set for Saturday at Fort Riley
Kansas American Legion is hosting a Turkey Run at Fort Riley on Saturday for 800 Soldiers and family members at the Soldier Recovery Unit Clamshell, 675 McGinnis Way from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion will distribute Thanksgiving meals. Kansas American Legion, Kansas...
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Mindy Allen is featured at the Optimist Club meeting in Junction City
Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals, served as the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting. Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.
Court rules against officers in Kansas wrongful conviction
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by several Kansas law enforcement officers who were seeking qualified immunity for their roles in the arrest and prosecution of a man who was wrongfully convicted of killing a young girl. Floyd Bledsoe spent 16 years in prison...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0