Todd County, KY

whopam.com

Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community

WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove dispatcher graduates Public Safety Dispatch Academy

A dispatcher from the Oak Grove Police Department is among 21 dispatchers from across the state who graduated from the Kentucky Public Safety Dispatch Academy. A.J. Lewis will be dispatching officers from the Oak Grove Police Department following 164 hours of training on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Major...
OAK GROVE, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Caldwell Co. man killed in Lyon Co. crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County Thursday night that killed a Caldwell County man. According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Duff was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
LYON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Larry Dean Fowler

(Age 65, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Saturday November 19th at 10am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Elkton-Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 9am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
ELKTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County crash claims life of Princeton man

A crash Thursday night in Lyon County claimed the life of a Princeton man. Kentucky State Police received a call about a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County on KY 293 between KY 730 and Buck Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Troopers and deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man

A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
CADIZ, KY

