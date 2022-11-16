Read full article on original website
Beshear to recognize schools in Christian County for military-connected youth support
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will join local leaders and state officials at a ceremony to honor the eight elementary schools in Christian County with the Purple Star Award. The Purple Star Award acknowledges a school’s dedication to and support of military-connected youth. The Kentucky Departments...
Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community
WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor.
Warren County's top community leader's head back to school for School Spotlight Tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Wearing suits and dresses community members boarded the school bus to attend class, leaving their backpacks and lunchboxes at home. Warren County Public Schools offered a School Spotlight Tour on Wednesday to increase community leaders’ awareness of the school district’s success. “We have...
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools. They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools. According to a social media post,...
Oak Grove dispatcher graduates Public Safety Dispatch Academy
A dispatcher from the Oak Grove Police Department is among 21 dispatchers from across the state who graduated from the Kentucky Public Safety Dispatch Academy. A.J. Lewis will be dispatching officers from the Oak Grove Police Department following 164 hours of training on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Major...
Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics. First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.
Caldwell Co. man killed in Lyon Co. crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County Thursday night that killed a Caldwell County man. According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Duff was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
What, exactly, is "Big Red", the Western Kentucky mascot?
What is Big Red? People are asking.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
Larry Dean Fowler
(Age 65, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Saturday November 19th at 10am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Elkton-Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 9am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Lyon County crash claims life of Princeton man
A crash Thursday night in Lyon County claimed the life of a Princeton man. Kentucky State Police received a call about a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County on KY 293 between KY 730 and Buck Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Troopers and deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office...
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
