Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police officer hurt after being hit by car in central Phoenix

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
A Phoenix police officer is hurt after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street in central Phoenix.

They say the reserve officer was driving a police motorcycle when a vehicle made a left turn and struck the officer.

The man driving the vehicle stayed on scene and was speaking with investigators.

The officer was taken to the hospital for what police are calling "serious non-life-threatening" injuries.

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX – A woman hit by a vehicle in a Phoenix parking lot died of her injuries this week, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said a woman in her mid-20s was found lying in the roadway with clear signs of trauma near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver hits, kills woman pushing bicycle in Maryvale parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after police said a driver hit her while she was walking her bicycle in Maryvale on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police said the unidentified woman was walking with her bike across a parking lot at the Circle K when she was hit. The driver took off but then drove back to the scene to talk to officers, detectives said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed after being struck by semi, other vehicles on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a semi and other vehicles while walking on Interstate 10 overnight in west Phoenix. Shortly before 2 a.m., several drivers called 911 about a pedestrian who had walked from 83rd Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of I-10. While DPS troopers were en route, they say the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police detail the death of a family

Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz provided details on a family of five being found dead in their home on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16. First responders first arrived to the home after reports of a gas leak and unresponsive person.
PHOENIX, AZ
