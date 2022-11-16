Phoenix police officer hurt after being hit by car in central Phoenix
A Phoenix police officer is hurt after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Phoenix police say it happened near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street in central Phoenix.
They say the reserve officer was driving a police motorcycle when a vehicle made a left turn and struck the officer.
The man driving the vehicle stayed on scene and was speaking with investigators.
The officer was taken to the hospital for what police are calling "serious non-life-threatening" injuries.
