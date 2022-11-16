Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz third round scoreboard: Thompson gets revenge, 1A-6A semifinals set
The third round of the Alabama high school football playoffs were happening Friday night which meant for the sixth straight season, most of the state's fans had their eyes on the Hoover Met. And for the fourth straight year, it was the Thompson Warriors making a statement. Less than a...
Alabama Basketball Gets Big Play From Sears, Burnett Against Jax State
Transfer guards step up with 18 points each, including clutch 3-pointers in runaway win against Jacksonville State.
First Wins in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – New head coaches Jones, Buzan get their first victories – Jones in Munford’s OT win over Dohono, Buzan in Jacksonville’s rout of Talladega BOYS GAMES Jacksonville 91, Talladega 59 Jacksonville Christian 66, ASD 44 Munford 56, Donoho 55 (OT) Plainview 58, Oxford 41 Pell City 67, White Plains 33 Weaver 55, Ashville […]
Andalusia Star News
Furr signs to play softball at Birmingham Southern College
Mollie Furr will continue her softball career at Birmingham Southern College after signing a non-binding celebratory signing form Thursday, Nov. 10. BSC is a private four-year university affiliated with the United Methodist Church in Birmingham. Its athletic teams are known as the Panthers. The university is a member of NCAA Division III’s Southern Athletic Association (SAA).
Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals
The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
Anniston, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Anniston. The Andalusia High School football team will have a game with Anniston High School on November 18, 2022, 16:20:00. The Andalusia High School football team will have a game with Anniston High School on November 18, 2022, 17:00:00.
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals
There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
Piedmont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gordo High School football team will have a game with Piedmont High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
Looking Sharp in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Tuesday girls: Oxford looks sharp in win over White Plains; Pope pops five 3s for Piedmont. When a team plays the kind of meat-grinder schedule Oxford’s girls do this season, games like Tuesday night offer a welcome respite.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
New Calhoun County Commission Sworn In
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held an inauguration for all commissioners recently elected on November 8th. This was followed by an organizational meeting and a reception honoring the commissioners. Inauguration Welcome by Mark E. Tyner, County Administrator Invocation by Pastor Fredrick Smith of The Bridge Christian Church Oath of Office performed […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama road closed due to crash
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: LBWCC Foundation raises over $35,000 at golf tournament
LBW Community College is proud to continue partnerships to enhance economic development opportunities, provide workforce training, and grow future leaders in our communities. The LBW Community College Foundation had 88 golfers participate in the 17th Annual Camellia City Classic at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge Golf Trail on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Over $30,000 was raised to support scholarships and dual enrollment incentives for students.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
wbrc.com
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Two Alabama men killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Authorities searching for four children last seen in Alabama
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were all last seen at 11:35 a.m. in Sylacauga: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan. 12 years old. […]
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
