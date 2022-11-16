Famous balloon magician coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Comedian, magician, and Guinness World Record Holder John Cassidy will perform at the Firehouse Stage in Johnson City on Saturday, November 19th.

Cassidy is a balloon magician who holds the world record for most balloon sculptures created in one hour (654), most balloon sculptures created in one minute, and the fastest balloon sculpture ever made.

Cassidy will present a comedic stage show which he has performed across the US and internationally, performing for family, corporate, and collegiate audiences.

He has appeared numerous times on national TV as a stand-up comedian, magician, and celebrity on shows like Late Night with Conan O’Brien, NBC’s Today Show, and the CBS Early Show.

He frequently performs aboard Disney Cruise Lines and has performed at the White House five times for three presidents.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at www.firehousestage.org

Cassidy will have separate shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Firehouse Stage is located at 48 Willow Street.

