Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
Man Who Nearly Caused Explosion at Deerfield Beach Market Facing Arson Charge: BSO
A man who nearly caused a massive explosion at a Deerfield Beach grocery store is facing an arson charge, authorities said. Alexis Camacho, 37, was arrested after trying to set fire to the Bravo Supermarket at 4809 N. Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies and fire rescue crews...
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
Doral Road Rage Gunman Said He was Rushing to Work, Used Girlfriend's Pink Gun: Police
A suspect who police said opened fire on another driver in Doral then allegedly shot at officers during a chase in southwest Miami-Dade said the entire incident began because he was rushing to get to work. Lawrence Collier, 28, was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and...
Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting that was captured on home surveillance cameras Friday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW 170th Terrace, according to Miami Gardens Police. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at...
Fort Lauderdale Police Investigate Crash That Critically Injured 8-Year-Old
An investigation continued after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police. On Thursday, crossing guards were out and about and indications still marked...
Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation. The victim, who...
12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police
The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
Police Searching for Missing Oakland Park Woman in Need of Assistance
Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Oakland Park woman who may be in need of medication. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 38-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 5757 North Dixie Highway. Cohen is 5'9" tall and weighs...
Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members
A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money. Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records...
Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP
A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
Dramatic New Video Shows Miramar Police Responding to Fatal Plane Crash
Dramatic new police body camera footage shows Miramar officers responding after a small plane crashed into a home last month, killing the two men who were on board. Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane slammed into a house in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive near North Perry Airport back on Oct. 17.
5 People Injured, 2 Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Hialeah Gardens
Five people were injured, with two being transported to the hospital, after an early morning fire Friday at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just after midnight in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road. Officials have not released details on...
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash
A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Hollywood
One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning. The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building. A passenger in the car was taken to nearby...
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Improper Use of Campaign Funds
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins is under investigation after the county's inspector general said in a preliminary report that she misused leftover campaign funds after the 2020 election. The Broward County Office of Inspector General (OIG) gave city staff the preliminary report on its findings, which NBC 6 obtained...
Fast-Growing Sunrise Software Company Buffeted by Lawsuits, Complaints
Atal Bansal, owner of the fast-growing Sunrise software development company Chetu, had some words of advice for Florida International University’s 2016 engineering graduates: “Go as fast as you can. Go as hard as you can.”. And Chetu – pronounced “chey-too” – has been going hard and fast for...
