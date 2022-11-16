ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

NBC Miami

12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police

The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members

A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money. Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Dramatic New Video Shows Miramar Police Responding to Fatal Plane Crash

Dramatic new police body camera footage shows Miramar officers responding after a small plane crashed into a home last month, killing the two men who were on board. Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane slammed into a house in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive near North Perry Airport back on Oct. 17.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale

A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash

A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning. The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building. A passenger in the car was taken to nearby...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Fast-Growing Sunrise Software Company Buffeted by Lawsuits, Complaints

Atal Bansal, owner of the fast-growing Sunrise software development company Chetu, had some words of advice for Florida International University’s 2016 engineering graduates: “Go as fast as you can. Go as hard as you can.”. And Chetu – pronounced “chey-too” – has been going hard and fast for...
SUNRISE, FL

