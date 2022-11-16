Biden Administration Warns of ‘Historically Large Increase' in Student Loan Defaults Without Debt Forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
NBC Miami
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
