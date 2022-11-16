ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West

Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online

Barack Obama has criticised celebrities for “creating a dangerous climate” by posting “vile” antisemitic comments on social media.The former US president was rallying in Pittsburgh on Saturday (5 November) when he appeared to reference recent controversy surrounding rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving.“Whether it’s out of malice or ignorance, we’ve seen recently big celebrities posting vile, antisemitic conspiracy theories online,” Mr Obama said.“You don’t have to be a student of history to understand how dangerous that is, and how unacceptable that is.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Dave Chappelle was Right

I missed comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, but I knew I had to watch it when the wave of social media outrage reached me. When I finally saw it, what I heard shocked me. Chappelle’s jokes about the Kanye West and Kyrie Irving controversies were not only funny, but they were also insightful and true, which is why they were funny and why so many were angered by them.
‘Our Culture Has Failed You’, Southern Black Girls Collective Pens Open Letter to Support Megan Thee Stallion

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium released an official open letter in support of Megan Thee Stallion denouncing violence against Black women. The collective consists of Black philanthropists, activists, and figures who are all dedicated to creating movements, securing funding, and providing resources for causes that aid women and girls, Essence reports.

