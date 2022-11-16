Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace
Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
'Trad wives' are using social media to romanticize a return to 'traditional values' as more and more women face post-COVID work/life balance burnout
TikTok "Trad wives" stay at home and raise children while their husbands control the finances. They say they're happy. Feminists say they're promoting nostalgia for an America that never existed.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com
How to Heal the Wounds of Being Forced to Grow Up Too Early
Many people come to therapy with the realization that they have been forced to grow up too quickly. They may have overheard too many adult conversations during their formative years. They may have received compliments that made them feel special and included in the world of adults. Comments such as...
psychologytoday.com
Fido to the Rescue: How to Stop Fearing Anxiety
Anxiety can make us feel so overwhelmed and powerless that we become afraid of this emotion. Due to our fear of anxiety, we tend to avoid dealing with this challenge rather than attending to it. Taking into account its similarities with a loyal canine can lead to a more positive...
psychologytoday.com
How Practicing Gratitude Can Lead to Happiness
Practicing gratitude can begin in childhood and be carried throughout the lifespan. Gratitude is about appreciation and focusing on what we have rather than what we don't have. Writing is a powerful way to practice gratitude. Over the years, many studies have come forth showing that having gratitude can lead...
psychologytoday.com
Screening Young Children for Depression and Anxiety
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends expanded mental health screening for pre-adolescent children. Depression and anxiety are to be routinely screened, if guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force are followed. Kids with ADHD are particularly vulnerable to anxiety and depression and are in need of screening. The...
‘Urgent measures’ needed to close gender pay gap – report
Urgent measures are needed by employers and the government to close the gender pay gap, according to a new report.The Fawcett Society said women face “double trouble” because of the combined impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the difference in their pay compared with men.The campaign group said its research showed that during 2022 women will, on average, take home £564 less than men each month, up from £536 in 2021.Its survey of almost 2,000 women also found that one in three would like to work more paid hours than they currently do but are unable to because of a...
psychologytoday.com
Why Kids With ADHD Are Often Labeled “Weird”
The symptoms of a child's ADHD, such as immaturity and poor emotional control, often lead them to be viewed negatively by peers. Approximately one-third of teens and adults with ADHD are fearful of being seen by others as incompetent, unappealing, or uncool. For kids with ADHD who struggle socially, it...
Opinion: Narcissists' Weaponize Compassion From Others
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
psychologytoday.com
Who Is Responsible for Marijuana Product Safety?
Lawmakers do not seem to scientifically understand how THC and CBD impact the brain when legalizing cannabis products. Ethical cannabis policy requires science literacy about potential public health risks. State regulations have focused primarily on assuring the creation of a financially viable cannabis industry rather than cannabis product safety. President...
psychologytoday.com
Divorced Parents Can Prevent Kids' Mental Health Problems
About 50% of children in the United States experience parental divorce. Most children bounce back quickly as they adjust to changes associated with the divorce but 25-33% experience significant problems. A recent study found that an online program reduced children’s anxiety and depression and interparental conflict and improved parenting.
psychologytoday.com
Why Am I Not a Worse Person and Partner?
Behavior is the result of the forces that drive it and those that restrain it. Preoccupation with why you behave the way you do can keep you stuck in repetitive patterns. It's often more useful to find out why you don’t do more self-defeating and hurtful behaviors. Kurt Lewin...
psychologytoday.com
Is Giving Children the Freedom to Choose a Good Idea?
Giving children full access to each parent is an atypical approach, and some professionals say it comes with risks. Lack of structure can potentially create feelings of guilt if the child feels they must choose which parent to spend time with. While this split appears to be amicable, no one...
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
