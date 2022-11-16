Urgent measures are needed by employers and the government to close the gender pay gap, according to a new report.The Fawcett Society said women face “double trouble” because of the combined impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the difference in their pay compared with men.The campaign group said its research showed that during 2022 women will, on average, take home £564 less than men each month, up from £536 in 2021.Its survey of almost 2,000 women also found that one in three would like to work more paid hours than they currently do but are unable to because of a...

18 MINUTES AGO