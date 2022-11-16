ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility

By Adam Duke
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility.

Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday , after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida clinic — Thursday morning.

Griffin was apprehended by a security guard at the clinic, who according to Buffalo Police, grabbed the alleged shooter and his AR-15, and with the help of another guard, tackled and restrained him until police arrived.

A woman was reportedly shot in the leg while inside a home on Pennsylvania Street shortly before 9 a.m., with three shots fired at the clinic later in the morning. No one was wounded in the latter incident, per Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

“This could’ve gotten ugly really quick,” Flynn said. “Due to the quick action — quite frankly heroic in my opinion — by the two security officers, no one got hurt there.”

The footage released Saturday afternoon can be viewed at the top of the page.

