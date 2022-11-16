ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

SWAT standoff with suspect near library in Metairie ends peacefully

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E93U9_0jD52OGS00

UPDATE: Sheriff Joe Lopinto says after several hours, deputies and federal agents arrested the suspect without further incident.

The Jefferson Parish SWAT units are on the scene of a barricaded suspect near the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

West Napoleon Avenue in closed in both directions in the 4800 block.

JPSO is assisting US Marshals in serving an arrest warrant at a home a few doors down from the library.

When they went to pick up the suspect, he retreated inside the house and refused to come out.

The standoff started before 9:00am.

Police do not believe there are any hostages.

