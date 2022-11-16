ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer admits a bathroom visit after eating asparagus might have ended Chris Evans relationship

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

Country artist Jana Kramer , is making us all feel a little better by opening up about her embarrassing dating stories. The 38-year-old mother of two recently shared, via her Whine Down podcast, about her experience dating Captain America heartthrob, Chris Evans , and what she says caused him to “ghost” her.

During the show, Kramer shared she went on a “few dates” with Evans after meeting him some time ago. She admitted she no longer has contact with the actor and it’s all thanks to asparagus.

"To this day I'm actually sort of mortified,” Kramer said of the last time she saw Evans. "He called me over and he had some of his Boston friends over. So, I went to his place... it was going to be a sleepover.”

After hanging with his friends, Kramer said she decided to get ready for bed early and after using the bathroom to relieve herself of “asparagus pee,” Evans entered the bathroom right after her.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," she said. "And so that's the last interaction that I remember — is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never heard from him again."

Kehlani opens up on motherhood, music, and more: Listen now

Before embarking on the European leg of her tour Kehlani chopped it up with B.Dot and Elliott in front of a LIVE audience to talk about her latest album, motherhood, touring, new music, influences, and more on on the latest episode of Rap Radar.
