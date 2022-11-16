Read full article on original website
Mainahh
3d ago
Anyone else noticing a lot of people driving across the center line and crashing lately? With no alcohol or speed? Are they all have health events?
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
WMTW
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen riding...
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
WGME
Crews on scene of fire in Casco
CASCO (WGME) – Fire destroyed a home on Maple Street in Casco Friday night. Casco Fire Chief Brian Cole said a neighbor called in the fire around 7:15 p.m. When firefighters got on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was home at the time the...
WMTW
Woman killed after car crashes head-on with dump truck in Lincoln County
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A woman was killed after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. The report of a head-on crash on East Pond Road in Nobleboro was called in around 2:33 p.m. Police say their early investigation showed Sharon Moody,...
lcnme.com
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
wabi.tv
Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
WMTW
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
lcnme.com
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
wabi.tv
Old Town women sentenced to 19 years for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman will spend 19 years behind bars for the death of her 3-year-old daughter. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced Friday in a Bangor courtroom. Goding was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, but as a result of a plea deal, the murder charge...
californiaexaminer.net
Active Shooter Hoaxes Close 10 Schools In Maine
After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
wabi.tv
Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
River Of Trees Returns To Downtown Augusta Thanksgiving Weekend
A much loved Christmas tradition, which started in Waterville, is now happening all over Central Maine. We're talking about Christmas Tree raffles. A local business or individual sponsors a Christmas Tree. They will decorate the tree and pile up presents under the tree. In most cases, these trees have a theme. So, if it was a hardware store, you might find tools, duct tape, a generator (yes, we've seen it), and more. The tree of a local brewery could have gift certificates, six packs, and pint glasses.
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
foxbangor.com
Fire destroys portion of Camden motel
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
