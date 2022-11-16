Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Even though the Google Pixel 7 phones have just landed on the market in October 2022, we're already getting a pretty substantial price cut ahead of Black Friday. You'll end up saving up to $150 on your brand new Pixel phone if you get yours from Amazon, and that's pretty great, especially since the phones are completely unlocked.

2 DAYS AGO