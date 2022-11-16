ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
MANCHESTER, TN
WTVC

David Ralston, Speaker of Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away on Wednesday at 68 following an extended illness, according to the Georgia House. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country. He had...
GEORGIA STATE

