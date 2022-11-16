Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UM Campus Recreation Sponsoring Turkey Trot
There is still time for individuals to participate in the University of Mississippi’s seventh annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting local food pantries. The event, sponsored by the Department of Campus Recreation, Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, Staff Council, InkSpot T-shirt shop and High Point Coffee, is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Individuals who donate 10 canned goods get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.
Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving
With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
UM Art Historian Awarded Chair of Excellence
Kris Belden-Adams, associate professor of art history at the University of Mississippi, will spend the next academic year teaching and advancing her research into the history and theory of photography as the Dorothy Kayser Hohenberg Chair of Excellence in Art History at the University of Memphis. “I am honored and...
Oxford Alum has New Trees Planted on CES Campus
This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Boudreaux sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
Alex Sanford to Play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Alex Sanford, linebacker for the Oxford Chargers and future Arkansas Razorback, was among 84 players in the nation to be selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5, in San Antonio, Texas. Players are selected by a committee of national recruiting experts and placed on the...
There is Still Time to Vote Absentee in Upcoming County Judge Runoff Election
There is still time to get in an absentee vote for the upcoming runoff election for Lafayette County’s first County Judge. Attorneys Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will go head-to-head on Nov. 29 to sit as the first County Judge. The two women garnered the two highest number of votes out of eight candidates during the General Election on Nov. 8.
Kiffin Contract Offer Soars to Top 10
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is reviewing a new multi-million dollar contract offer from the Rebels, according to social media posts by Richard Cross of Sports Talk Mississippi on Thursday. Cross tweeted that the new offer from Ole Miss catapult Kiffin into the salary big leagues, making him one...
Record-Breaking First Half Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Over Southern Miss, 92-46
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women’s basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole...
