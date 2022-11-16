Read full article on original website
Polkadot Price: DOT/USD on edge amid contagion risks
Polkadot price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days as the crypto sell-off gains steam. DOT/USD was trading at $5.631, which was slightly below this week’s high of $6. This price is also about 25% below the highest point this month. Polkadot ecosystem challenges.
Binance Coin price prediction as renko forms Inverted H&S
The Binance Coin price remained under intense pressure on Thursday as investors remained worried about the crypto industry. BNB dropped to a low of $262, which was the lowest level since November 9 of this year. It has plunged by more than 27% from its highest point this year. BSC...
Is Cardano a good investment?
Cardano price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. ADA plunged to a low of $0.32, which was much lower than the all-time high of over $3. With a market cap of $11 billion, it means that its valuation has plunged by almost $80 billion in the past few months. So, is ADA a good investment or is it a value trap?
Is it possible to mine Cryptocurrencies using the Cell Phone? Understanding the technology behind Mining
Mining bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency, on a personal computer is no longer feasible, but new technologies make the process of creating new coins accessible again. One of these new technologies, developed by the team at PLC Ultima is coinage. As you will discover in this article, this new technology...
Litecoin targets the $70 resistance level again after adding 7% to its value
Litecoin is outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies so far today and is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The coin is currently the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At press time, the price of Litecoin stands at $62.15.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Exclusive: Nexo’s Taskova on wallet launch: “clients can choose level of centralisation and decentralisation they wish”
It’s been a chaotic week in the cryptocurrency space, with yet another centralised firm – this time FTX – going under. Against this backdrop, the all-important issue of custody of assets has been thrown into the limelight. I wrote a piece yesterday analysing how funds were flowing out of exchanges off the back of this, as investors have been spooked and run for the exits.
Are your funds safe? Crypto lending platforms continue to fall
Genesis Capital have become the latest firm to get caught up in the crypto crash, suspending withdrawals yesterday. Gemini soon followed, suspending withdrawals on their Earn product. These are all yield -earning services, however – very different from FTX. FTX’s biggest transgression was masquerading as an exchange while acting...
Bybit publishes reserve wallet addresses
Bybit’s largest asset wallet holdings total $1.9 billion, according to details from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Bybit has become the latest crypto exchange to publish information about its assets reserves, as calls for more transparency in the industry increase following FTX’s collapse. On 16 November, Bybit announced it...
Mars Token price analysis: MRST could be the next big thing
The Mars Token price has been in a consolidation mode in the past few days as investors assess the future of the coin. MRST was trading at $0.0552, where it has been since Wednesday. This price is about 81% below the highest level this month. What is Mars Token?. The...
MEXC celebrates 10m user milestone with brand color change
MEXC, a leading crypto exchange offering spot, futures, and ETF trading, among other services, recorded its ten millionth user in September 2022. Effective November 18, the platform is making a major brand color change to increase recognition of what it symbolizes, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Transition to...
FTX’s bankruptcy filings show ‘complete failure of corporate controls’
Bankruptcy filings have called out Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and the entire FTX team for a complete failure of corporate controls. The latest bankruptcy filings have blasted SBF and his executives for completely failing to have a handle on their corporate affairs. FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers claim that SBF is actively trying...
7 strange facts about Bitcoin casinos
Bitcoin casinos have seen a great increase in popularity recently, with many people now looking for cool games to play. On such a website, just like on the vast majority of online casinos, offers great bonuses. But what’s unique about these crypto casinos is that they also accept payment with Bitcoin, making it easier for those holding crypto.
This week in crypto: The FTX saga continues to unfold
Companies affected by FTX’s recent collapse are starting to come out, with bankruptcy filing currently underway. FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, a move that saw one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, crumble. Several companies have come out over the past few days to reveal the losses incurred from FTX’s collapse.
Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies, says Jack Mallers
Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency and differs from the other coins and tokens currently available in the market. Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike, a company that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin, said Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned this during a recent interview with CNBC. When...
