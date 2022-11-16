ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline

The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
BALTIMORE, MD
cohaitungchi.com

A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
BETTERTON, MD
hotelnewsresource.com

Candlewood Suites Hotel Opens on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md

IHG Army Hotels (IHG) and Lendlease announce the opening of the Candlewood Suites hotel on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md. Featuring 69 guest rooms and spanning nearly 50,000 square feet, the newly constructed Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground is the latest extension of the engagement between IHG, Lendlease and the Privatized Army Lodging (PAL) initiative, a U.S. Army-led, public-private venture to revitalize on-post lodging for, and support and serve, soldiers, their families and all government travelers. The hotel also represents the 16th Candlewood Suites property made possible through PAL, which now supports more than 12,000 hotel rooms across 40 military installations nationwide.
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in Hillendale, woman robbed in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and a robbery that were reported this week. At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, a woman reported that, as she was taking trash to her community dumpster in the unit block of Ambo Circle in Middle River (21220), she was approached by two individuals.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Former home of T. Rowe Price features spacious rooms and cozy atmosphere

219 Wendover Road, Guilford. Hot House: Stone Palmer & Lamdin house in Guilford, former home of T. Rowe Price. 6 beds/6 baths. 4,097 square feet. Asking price: $1.1 million. What: If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you understand that I will always write about a stone house, especially when it’s been designed by the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, the early 20th century architects who are responsible for numerous houses in Roland Park, Guilford and Homeland.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Critical injuries reported after person struck following I-95 crash

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 that was followed by a pedestrian being struck. The initial crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and I-695 and involved multiple vehicles. Multiple lanes were closed along southbound I-95...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy