Patrick Beverley reveals OKC Thunder ball boy threatened to kill him after injuring Russell Westbrook in 2013 playoffs

Kanye West is one celebrity who has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons lately, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal seems to think that he knows why. The award-winning rapper and producer has issued some worrisome and harmful statements in recent weeks, and O’Neal believes that West needs to “humble himself” and move past his narcissistic tendencies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO