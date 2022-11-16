CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.

CHESTER, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO