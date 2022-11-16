Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: Suicidal man set off condo explosion that injured 14
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fiery explosion that injured more than a dozen people at a Maryland condominium building was ignited by a resident who intended to kill himself and died in the blast, police said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man’s body in the rubble of his unit in...
Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder
OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect took a computer and related items from the California Walmart store without paying. Anyone with information...
Chesterfield Police Arrest Suspect in Quadruple Murder
Chesterfield Police Arrest Suspect in Quadruple Murder
Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland. Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
fox5dc.com
Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby
WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
Stabbed In The Back: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Waldorf Assault
A Maryland woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back during an argument that turned violent, a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. Ebony Jenea Hemsley, 35, of Waldorf, is facing multiple charges following an incident this week that left a man hospitalized...
‘He Was Pursuing That Moped’: MPD Captain Testifies Against Officers In Murder, Obstruction Trial
When Captain Franklin Porter got to his desk around 9 p.m. on October 23, 2020, it appeared he was in for a pretty normal shift as watch commander for the Metropolitan Police Department. As the supervisor in charge of MPD’s entire Fourth District that night, he began his shift reading and editing an officer’s investigation.
WBOC
Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children
CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
Drug Dealers Busted Attempting To Flush Weed During Search And Seizure In Lexington Park
Two Maryland men are facing drug and weapon charges following a bust by sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s County, officials announced. Juwan Deontre Ford, 19, and James Sylvester Ford, Jr., 21, both of Lexington Park have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into alleged drug deals throughout the region, according to a spokesperson with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man who died in Gaithersburg condo explosion committed suicide
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man who died in Wednesday's explosion at a Gaithersburg condo complex committed suicide, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said Friday evening. The man's body was recovered Thursday morning from the rubble of the condo building that exploded. Police identified the man as Juan Pablo...
Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say. The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
Worker slashed by thief exiting store
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Comments / 1