KOMU

Columbia residents share feedback on proposed trash bag changes

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the proposed changes around the use of city logo refuse bags Thursday. "What was the reason for the adoption of this crazy bag program in the first place? I could never figure it out," one Columbia resident said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19

Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date

COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28. According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the...
COLUMBIA, MO
morgancountypress.com

12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard

Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
STOVER, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri veterinarians offer free animal services to unhoused families

COLUMBIA - The Pet Wellness Alliance partnered with The Street Dog Coalition on Thursday to bring free animal services to unhoused families. The Pet Wellness Alliance is a nonprofit, veterinary clinic in Columbia founded in 2021, which offers wellness, outpatient and behavioral services to animals in Mid-Missouri. The Pet Wellness...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Applications, donations now accepted for Columbia's youth toy drive

COLUMBIA - Applications and donations are now being accepted for Columbia's annual youth toy drive. Applications are open to Columbia residents who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies. Children 12 and under can receive toys. Individuals can apply online until Dec. 5. Paper copies...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week

MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event

COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
KOMU

Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5

COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close. Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo

11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle

Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
KOMU

No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia. At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local Food Bank prepares for winter months ahead

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is preparing for the winter months ahead. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices this year are predicted to increase between 11% and 12%. The increase in food prices is causing more people to rely on the Food Bank.
