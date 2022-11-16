Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
KOMU
Columbia residents share feedback on proposed trash bag changes
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the proposed changes around the use of city logo refuse bags Thursday. "What was the reason for the adoption of this crazy bag program in the first place? I could never figure it out," one Columbia resident said.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19
Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
KOMU
Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date
COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28. According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the...
morgancountypress.com
12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard
Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
KOMU
Mid-Missouri veterinarians offer free animal services to unhoused families
COLUMBIA - The Pet Wellness Alliance partnered with The Street Dog Coalition on Thursday to bring free animal services to unhoused families. The Pet Wellness Alliance is a nonprofit, veterinary clinic in Columbia founded in 2021, which offers wellness, outpatient and behavioral services to animals in Mid-Missouri. The Pet Wellness...
KOMU
More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
939theeagle.com
Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags
Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
KOMU
Applications, donations now accepted for Columbia's youth toy drive
COLUMBIA - Applications and donations are now being accepted for Columbia's annual youth toy drive. Applications are open to Columbia residents who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies. Children 12 and under can receive toys. Individuals can apply online until Dec. 5. Paper copies...
kwos.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week
MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
KOMU
Food Bank hosts annual Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive
COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores in mid-Missouri to support its annual Partnership Against Hunger Drive. The food drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food bank...
KOMU
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
KOMU
Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5
COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close. Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
visitcolumbiamo.com
Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo
11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
krcgtv.com
Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle
Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
KOMU
No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia. At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a...
KOMU
Local Food Bank prepares for winter months ahead
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is preparing for the winter months ahead. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices this year are predicted to increase between 11% and 12%. The increase in food prices is causing more people to rely on the Food Bank.
Comments / 0