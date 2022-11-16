ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXRHH_0jD5017Q00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools’ (MNPS) 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc.) and the Tennessee Titans.

According to a statement released by the Mayor’s office on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the project budget will be about $15 million, with each district-run high school getting $1 million that will go toward building a new athletic field or otherwise improving athletic facilities based on each school’s specific needs.

Officials said Cooper is proposing that a third of the funding will come from Metro via forthcoming capital spending plans, a third will be donated from the Tennessee Titans through a $5 million grant over five years to MNPS athletics through The Fans Inc., and a third will be raised from private donors by The Fans Inc.’s fundraising campaign.

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands earns two historic Grammy nominations

The Titans’ contribution is reportedly part of their larger ONE community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations.

“Today’s announcement means that by the time the Titans have a new home field for gameday, every public high school in Nashville will have a home field advantage too,” Cooper said. “High school sports bring neighborhoods together. In my first three years as Mayor, we’ve made the biggest investment in our classrooms in the history of our city. As I travel around Nashville, I see how important it is that we invest in every part of our kids’ lives, including sports. Our students are making strides in test scores and excelling academically , and their teams are going to the playoffs and winning championships. It’s time we meet them halfway by giving them the high-quality facilities they deserve.”

“Nashville welcomed the Titans with open arms nearly twenty-five years ago, and since then the team and its vast network of former players, coaches and fans have become an integral part of this city’s cultural fabric,” said Eddie George, the head football coach at Tennessee State University and a former Titans great. “It’s about way more than just football — it’s about making Nashville the kind of city where we want to raise our families and where everyone can thrive. Today’s announcement is just the latest example of how the Tennessee Titans organization cares deeply about the Nashville community and its future.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We are deeply committed to educating well-rounded students and investing in their success inside and outside the classroom,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, the director of MNPS, stated. “Our young athletes and incredible staff make the School Board and all of MNPS proud every day, and they deserve facilities that match their outstanding effort and commitment. I’m grateful to Mayor Cooper, the Titans and our private partners for making this dream a reality, and hope this exciting announcement will help inspire the next generation of MNPS athletes.”

“We’re thrilled to join a project that will demonstrate our collective commitment to MNPS athletics,” said Jamie Hollin, president of The Fans Inc. “Boys and girls of all ages, from every neighborhood, will soon be competing on premier fields and benefiting from this unique partnership. I appreciate Mayor Cooper and the Tennessee Titans coming together to get this done.”

If you want to contribute to the effort, you are asked to text HOMEFIELD to 615-488-4670.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Turner School of Construction Now Accepting Apps for the 2023 Class

NASHVILLE, TN — The Turner School of Construction Management (TSCM) for small, disadvantaged, minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses is one of the most unique and innovative education and community outreach programs in the construction industry. TSCM’s free training program offers participants the opportunity to improve their economic viability by...
NASHVILLE, TN
nscc.edu

Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing

Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. Man sentenced to 25 years after...
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy