Virginia basketball back on court, honors shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kadin Shedrick welcomed Virginia’s escape to Las Vegas, 2,300 miles away from Charlottesville and the horror of the past week, as the campus mourned the shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players. Shedrick and his teammates honored their fallen fellow athletes on Friday night...
