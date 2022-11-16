Read full article on original website
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Cierra S. Davis, 22, Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $250 fine; found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 60 days jail. 60 days suspended. $500 fine; found guilty of DUS-OVI susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Laron N. Johnson, 39,...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
Man on probation who forged medical documents gets second chance
LIMA — A Lima man on community control received a second chance on Friday after submitting forged hospital documentation to excuse missing a week of meeting with his parole officer. Jarius Ward, 34, will receive an additional year on top of his three year probation sentence ordered in March...
Lima News
Ohio Theatre celebrates 95th Anniversary
LIMA —A crowd showed up on Thursday night to celebrate the birthday of a Lima venue that is once again on the rise. The Ohio Theatre in Lima celebrated its 95th anniversary with several special guests including Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce President Jed Metzger, Allen County Museum Director Amy Craft Klassen, Mayor Sharetta Smith, Executive Director of Downtown Lima, Inc. Betsy Billingsley, Chairman of the Council for the Arts of Greater Lima Bart Mills and Lima Poet Laureate Timothy Cheeseman.
Lima man on probation gets prison for positive drug test
LIMA — A Lima man who violated his probation was sentenced to four years in prison at a hearing Friday morning. Kevonta Luster, 23, had been serving community control for second degree felony robbery for a Nov. 21, 2017 incident. On Oct. 18 of this year he was “unnsuccesfully terminated” from reentry court after testing positive for methamphetamine, violating a condition of his probation.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2020 killing of sister’s fiancé during fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The night of her father’s death now exists only in snapshots of Brielle Mendez’s mind. She sees him on the ground covered in blood. She sees a friend performing CPR on him while two others apply pressure to his stomach and neck to stop the bleeding. Then, there’s the police officer at the scene who shows no expression, as if he’s seen this scenario play out a million times before.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, won judgment against Mary J. Egri, Lima, and Panther Recoveries, LLC, Tiffin, in the amount of $6,646.78 as of May 24 plus any additional amounts accruing thereafter for delinquent taxes and assessments. Nov. 8. Jennifer Lawyer, Pandora, and Joshua Lawyer, Amherst, were granted a...
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Woman found guilty in May 2021 fatal stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday for a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne. Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who died from stab wounds after he was found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.
peakofohio.com
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
hometownstations.com
Bail bond agency looking to get money back from county for Harvey
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bail bond agency is trying to get the bond back on a person that was on the run for the past year. 30-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on three counts, including felonious assault and trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force teamed up with the U.S. Marshal Service in the investigation and arrest. The bail bond agency is trying to get $150,000 reimbursed. Harvey is awaiting his first court date.
‘More than a terrible mistake’: Howard gets 15 to life for 2019 murder
LIMA — A Lima man will serve 15 years to life in prison for murder during a 2019 robbery. Na’Zier Howard, 20, received a life sentence for the murder of Kevonta Cowan in December 2021, but will be eligible for parole after 15 years. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence for robbing Hermies Party Shop and Little Casesars in January 2020, which will be consecutive to his murder sentence.
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
Lima man convicted in baseball bat attack released from prison early
LIMA — A Lima man sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree felonious assault will be released almost two years early as decided at a hearing Friday morning. Scott Seitz, 43, will instead spend three years on community control and return to his home with his wife and adult children.
Lima News
Warrant to rock Lima Civic Center
LIMA — Hair metal band Warrant is very familiar with the Northern Ohio area. So, when they return to the Veterans Memorial Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, bassist Jerry Dixon says they will have an idea of what to expect. “We’ve always done good in Ohio,” said Dixon....
Lima News
Gary and Sandra Klingler
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Gary W. Klingler are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Klingler and the former Sandra Mae Hullinger were married Nov. 18, 1962 at Christian Missionary Alliance by Rev. John Nussbaum. They are the parents of three children: David (Kim) Klingler, of Panama City, FL; Angela...
Lima News
Free credit reports available Nov. 30
LIMA — Several local financial institutions will offer free credit report checks on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Participating locations include: Citizens National Bank branches in Bluffton, Elida and Lima; First National Bank in Bluffton, Ottawa and Pandora; Premier Bank in Ottawa; Superior Credit Union’s Lima, Delphos, Ottawa and Wapakoneta branches; and Top Mark in Lima and Cridersville.
