ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lettuce again on the Florida menu to slow manatee starvation

By CURT ANDERSON
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkEMO_0jD4yvUb00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees as part of an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

Plans are already in place to resume an experimental feeding program at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral. Last year, about 202,000 pounds (91,600 kilograms) of lettuce was fed to manatees that gather there by the thousands when the weather turns colder.

The greater goal is to reduce pollution from agriculture, urban and sewage sources that has triggered a die-off in the seagrass beds manatees depend on for food. One water management district found that there has been a 75% drop in seagrass in the critical Indian River Lagoon since 2009.

“It worked really well last year. We will continue at that site," said Ron Mezich of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We hope this is never a permanent situation. We don't want to have to feed wild populations.”

The feeding program was launched last winter after a record 1,100 manatees died in 2021, mostly from starvation but also from collisions with boats. This year, through Nov. 4, 735 manatee deaths had been recorded, state statistics show.

Manatees are gentle round-tailed giants, sometimes known as sea cows, that weigh as much as 1,200 pounds (550 kilograms) and can live as long as 65 years. Manatees are Florida’s official state marine mammal but are listed as a threatened species.

Although the starvation deaths are of great concern, Mezich said manatees are not in danger of extinction in Florida.

Manatees in other parts of Florida are not in danger from lack of food and do not need the romaine and butterleaf lettuce the state will provide on the state's east coast, officials said.

The exact date for the feeding program to begin hasn't been set but it will likely happen in December.

Meanwhile, manatees suffering from chronic malnutrition continue to be rescued and rehabilitated at facilities around the country, including SeaWorld Orlando, zoos and other aquariums, said Terri Calleson, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She said about 80 are currently being cared for in these places, including some orphaned calves.

“It is still way higher than we were five years ago,” Calleson said. “We are already having emaciated manatees coming in.”

The long-term solution is improving water quality so that algae blooms and other pollution-related problems don't kill the seagrass on which manatees depend, said FWC manatee program spokesman Tom Reinert.

Although water quality has improved along the state's east coast and some seagrass is again growing naturally, it will take nursery-grown seagrass to restore the manatee food to acceptable levels, he said.

“It's still going to take a number of years,” Reinert said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Lawyer tapped as director of Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use

TALLAHASSEE — Overseeing nearly 500 medical-marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. STORY: FHP: Mother killed, 3 kids seriously injured in...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel's announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of...
OHIO STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis announces extra days off for state workers

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that state offices will be closed Nov. 23, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, giving workers a few extra days off around the holidays. The state had planned to close offices Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and Nov. 25. It also had planned to close offices on Dec. 26 to mark Christmas and Jan. 2 to mark the New Year.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Action News Jax

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Buffalo snow: More than 6 feet of snow blankets western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blanketed western New York with more than 6 feet of snow by early Saturday, with more expected over the weekend. Update 11:15 a.m. EST Nov. 19: According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo, reported 77 inches by early Saturday, according to The Associated Press. About 80 miles northeast, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet, the news organization reported.
BUFFALO, NY
Action News Jax

Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or...
OREGON STATE
Action News Jax

Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices

As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. — (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Nearly 5,000 Florida students Baker Acted at school according to new report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 5,000 Florida students were Baker Acted at school in 2021 according to a new report released by the state. The report is the first of its kind. A state law passed last year created the requirement for districts to report the number of Baker Acts that occur on school grounds, buses, and school-sponsored events.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

St. Augustine recycles old junk ahead of the holidays

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — People getting ready to welcome guests for the holidays but still had a pesky pile of papers to shred, or that box of old devices to get rid of, got some free help from the City of St. Augustine on Friday. The City helped folks...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
Action News Jax

Arizona company adds $1B solar power parts plant in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company announced Wednesday. First Solar said in a statement that the plant, to be located in Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Action News Jax

Not up to speed: New Jersey DOT ordered to remove snarky highway safety signs

A set of humorous messages on digital highway signs created by the New Jersey Department of Transportation did not amuse federal officials. As of Wednesday afternoon, messages such as “Get your head out of your apps” and “Mash potatoes -- not your head” were removed from the NJDOT’s network of 215 permanent digital alert signs statewide, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy