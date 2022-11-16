ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eater

The Carbone’s v. Carbone Dallas Lawsuit Comes to a Conclusion [Updated]

A report in the Dallas Morning News says that Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine will close on January 1, 2023, change its name, renovate, and reopen anew next year. And the new name will absolutely not be Carbone or anything that sounds like it, per the terms of the deal— though owner Julian Barsotti will reportedly be able to hang family photos and imagery of Carbone’s on the walls. The restaurant is named after his grandfather.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B and Central Pull Thousands of Pounds of Ground Beef from Shelves Amid Recall

Local grocers in Texas have pulled ground beef from their shelves amid a recent issued recall.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at local grocers H-E-B and Central Market have been recalled because the meat may possibly be contaminated. Dallas News reports that Tyson Foods recalled almost 94,000 pounds of ground beef after they received complaints from consumers who claimed to have found a reflective material in the meat.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat

The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
