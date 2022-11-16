Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
Eater
The Carbone’s v. Carbone Dallas Lawsuit Comes to a Conclusion [Updated]
A report in the Dallas Morning News says that Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine will close on January 1, 2023, change its name, renovate, and reopen anew next year. And the new name will absolutely not be Carbone or anything that sounds like it, per the terms of the deal— though owner Julian Barsotti will reportedly be able to hang family photos and imagery of Carbone’s on the walls. The restaurant is named after his grandfather.
These spots have the best banana pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp
A southern staple, a dessert like no other, the humble banana pudding is something that people from young to old can enjoy at any point during the year, but there's something about consuming it during the fall season that makes it spectacular.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
There's a restaurant in Texas that goes all out when decorating for Christmas and it's awesome. I'm not talking about decorations randomly placed in different places. I'm talking about an explosion of Christmas spirit that would make the Grinch himself feel good about the holiday. Campo Verde Restaurant is an...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King. Or at least it costs plenty to see him. While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option. If you consider $350...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
mySanAntonio.com
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
H-E-B and Central Pull Thousands of Pounds of Ground Beef from Shelves Amid Recall
Local grocers in Texas have pulled ground beef from their shelves amid a recent issued recall.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at local grocers H-E-B and Central Market have been recalled because the meat may possibly be contaminated. Dallas News reports that Tyson Foods recalled almost 94,000 pounds of ground beef after they received complaints from consumers who claimed to have found a reflective material in the meat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat
The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
