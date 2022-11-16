Read full article on original website
Frederick Charles Ross
Frederick Charles Ross (Fritz), 85, passed away on November, 9th 2022 in Summerfield, FL. Fritz was born in Erie, PA on January 19, 1937 to Robert and Madeline Ross. He spent most of his life in Erie, PA working and raising his family. He moved to Summerfield, FL in 2004.
William E. Wallace
William “Billy” E. Wallace, 76, of Oxford, FL passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born January 19, 1946, in Wildwood, FL to Raymond Joseph and Jewell Louise (nee Connell) Wallace. Billy graduated Wildwood High School and shortly after began working for the railroad, eventually retiring from...
Mildred Ida Dains
Mildred Ida Dains (nee Weiss), aged 101, died in her sleep the evening of November 12, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Bethlehem, PA on April 1, 1921. When she was 13, her family moved to Jersey City, N.J. She met her sweetheart, Joseph Keeler Dains from Brooklyn, N.Y., and wed in 1944 during WWII. After the war, they lived in Jersey City and raised two daughters. Later in life, they moved to Indiana. Widowed in 1988, she returned to NJ to live until she moved to The Villages in 2019.
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
Corrine Elaine Cook
Corrine Elaine Cook (nee Leininger) age 74, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and follower of Christ, went to her Heavenly home on November 14, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Corrine was born in 1948 in Minnesota and grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 6 siblings: Rich, Jerry,...
Richard James Richards
Richard James Richards (Dick) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 14 at the age of 81. Dick was born on July 24, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Alice and Frederick Richards. Dick graduated from J. F. Kennedy College in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970 and proudly served his...
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens
A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
Jerald Frank Greco
Jerald “Jerry” Frank Greco peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving wife, Teri Lea, and his children at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Beloved son of the late Ralph and Margaret (Stuemke) Greco, he was born on March 12, 1944. Jerry was...
Patricia A. Consoles
Patricia A. Consoles (King), age 88 of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Danvers, Massachusetts passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at The Villages Hospital in Florida. Patricia was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to Patrick J. King and Mary Blake King on May 26, 1934. She went to school...
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
31 children receive bicycles thanks to efforts of Lady Lake Police Department
Thirty-one children received new bicycles Saturday thanks to the efforts of the Lady Lake Police Department. It was the very first bicycle for 1-year-old Nahla Tolbert. She eagerly accepted her tiny Minnie Mouse tricycle from Santa Claus during the festivities which included lunch, cupcakes and, of course, the bicycle giveaway at American Legion Post 375.
Mary Frances Bricco
Mary Frances Bricco, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Liebold) Lotz. She married Ronald Bricco on May 25, 1957, in Bellaire, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2005.
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe
A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe. The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard. The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the...
Area residents have chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet
Area residents will have a chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet. “No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday. With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking...
HUD housing could ruin The Villages
NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
Former Sumter County commissioner convicted of perjury
Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was convicted of perjury Friday afternoon and will remain behind bars until sentencing. Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, heard the verdict from the clerk at the conclusion of the trial in Marion County Court at which Judge Anthony M. Tatti presided.
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
Village of Sunset Pointe resident wins appointment to CDD 5 board
A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. Mark Schweikert won a majority of votes Friday at the CDD 5 board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He will complete a term that was vacated when Supervisor Reed Panos opted to...
Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season
The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway. The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The...
