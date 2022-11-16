Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
wnewsj.com
Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon held Friday
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
dayton.com
Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes returns in-person
The Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes is returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes will feature a self-guided tour through six beautifully decorated historic homes to kick-off the holiday season in classic, Victorian style, a press release from the Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) said.
wnewsj.com
Local students make ornaments for Courthouse Christmas tree
It’s officially the holiday season in Clinton County when the Courthouse Christmas tree is lit and beautifully festooned with ornaments handmade by grades K-5 students. The ornaments represent 79 homeroom classes from across the county, both public and private. Invitations to participate in the contest were shared with K-5 schools and home-school groups across Clinton County.
wnewsj.com
Garden Club decorates History Center entrance
Per tradition (temporarily halted by COVID), members of the Wilmington Garden Club recently decorated the banister at the indoor entrance to the Clinton County History Center. The museum will be open to the public on Fridays 1-4 or Saturdays 10-2 to see the banister until the museum closes Saturday, Dec. 17 for the season.
wnewsj.com
WHS FFA, music dept. honor local veterans
The Wilmington High School FFA and music department combined to present a Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11. Although raining, many veterans and family members attended and were recognized during the welcoming introduction by Devon Snyder, FFA president. The symphonic band opened the program with several selections, followed by...
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
wnewsj.com
Local author gets ‘wacky’ in new book
NEW VIENNA — A local author’s story has been published in a “wacky” collection of stories. Katrin Babb, of New Vienna, is one of 101 contributors to “Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Wonderful, Wacky Family.” Each story tells a loving story about “our crazy, quirky families.”
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
wnewsj.com
Locals prepare for HoliDazzle
WILMINGTON — A familiar festival feeling returns this weekend and but there’s still work to be done. The HomeTown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, returns on Saturday with plenty of festive activities for all ages. But before the festivities begin, local volunteers will make sure the downtown area is properly ready.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
wnewsj.com
Chamber’s $25 Days of Christmas campaign set to begin
CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is giving away $2,500 in cash prizes this holiday season. For over a decade, the Chamber’s $25 Days of Christmas campaign has given away thousands of dollars in cash prizes to local shoppers for supporting the local business community throughout the holidays and all year-round. The promotion is part of the Chamber’s Local First Clinton County initiative.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
