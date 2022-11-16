ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Beloved Knoxville bar, beer garden announces closure after eight years

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular bar and beer garden in the Happy Holler Historic District of Knoxville will soon close their doors after nearly nine years in business.

Hops and Hollers, located on North Central Street, announced Sunday that they are set to close. The final day of operation will be Sunday, Nov. 20.

“All good things must come to an end, and it is our time to say farewell. Hops has had a wonderful almost 9 year run, with wonderful employees, and awesome regulars along the way. We can’t thank everyone enough for the tremendous support and great memories over the years. Next Sunday 11/20 we will pour the last pint and close the doors.”

Hops and Hollers announcement
The business opened in 2014 featuring a large outdoor beer garden and golf simulator. Knox Gooners, a local supporters group for the English Premier League team Arsenal FC, held their watch parties at the bar.

Central Depot, a cocktail bar located in the Old City neighborhood, closed its doors last month after nearly five years in business.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

WATE

WATE

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

