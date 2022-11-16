ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
WILMINGTON, NC
aarp.org

Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
DOPE Quick Reads

A Marine Corps ACV Rolled Over During Scheduled Training- Second Close-Call Training Incident In Three Months

The United States Marine Corps recently released a statement confirming a recent training incident that occurred on Oct. 13, 2022. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. PST. While conducting scheduled training operations, one of the Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) "rolled over in the surf zone after a reported mechanical malfunction." The ACV was assigned to Assault Amphibian School. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy raises enlistment age limit to 41 as recruiting problems continue

The U.S. Navy has raised its maximum age for general enlistment from 39 to 41, after the U.S. military saw historic struggles with recruiting in the 2022 fiscal year and signs of continued struggles ahead. Navy Times first reported on the new enlistment age cutoff on Monday. The updated age...
South Bend Tribune

Viewpoint: Protecting veterans' rights in our non-veteran era

In 1970, 75% of U.S. House members were veterans. In 1974, 81% of U.S. senators were veterans. These were the peaks for each body. Today, only 17% of members of both the House and Senate are veterans. In the entire U.S. population today, only 7% are veterans, while less than 1% are combat veterans.
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Military Base in Each State

The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WJLA

DC volunteers help feed military families in need during Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of local military families from Joint Base Anacostia Bolling and Joint Base Andrews will be eating free this Thanksgiving holiday thanks to a local nonprofit, Helping Hands Christian Fellowship. On Friday, dozens of volunteers helped pack bags full of food for active service members in...
WASHINGTON, DC
AM 1490 WDBQ

A Grateful Nation Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps. 247th Year

Along with a grateful nation, the Good Morning Rodeo celebrates the November 10 Birthday of the United States Marine Corps. One of the United States Armed Forces branches, the USMC, provides power & protection for the United States. On November 10, 1775, in the lead-up to the American Revolution, the...
dayton247now.com

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force holds dedication ceremony for A-1H Skyraider

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force held a dedication ceremony on Friday for their newest aircraft for display, the A-1H Skyraider. U.S. Air Force Skyraiders in Southeast Asia are often remembered for their support of search and rescue (SAR) missions. Operating under the call sign “Sandy,” the A-1's extended loiter time and massive firepower offered pilots the ability to protect downed Airmen for extended periods of time.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy