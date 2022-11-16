Read full article on original website
Related
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life
The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since. McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
aarp.org
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Navy vet and family swindle Veterans Affairs and Social Security out of $1 million
Navy vet Angela Marie Farr organized a conspiracy in which she submitted false documents to the VA in support of her disability compensation claims, as well as for the disability claims for her then-husband and for her father.
A Marine Corps ACV Rolled Over During Scheduled Training- Second Close-Call Training Incident In Three Months
The United States Marine Corps recently released a statement confirming a recent training incident that occurred on Oct. 13, 2022. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. PST. While conducting scheduled training operations, one of the Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) "rolled over in the surf zone after a reported mechanical malfunction." The ACV was assigned to Assault Amphibian School. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy raises enlistment age limit to 41 as recruiting problems continue
The U.S. Navy has raised its maximum age for general enlistment from 39 to 41, after the U.S. military saw historic struggles with recruiting in the 2022 fiscal year and signs of continued struggles ahead. Navy Times first reported on the new enlistment age cutoff on Monday. The updated age...
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Viewpoint: Protecting veterans' rights in our non-veteran era
In 1970, 75% of U.S. House members were veterans. In 1974, 81% of U.S. senators were veterans. These were the peaks for each body. Today, only 17% of members of both the House and Senate are veterans. In the entire U.S. population today, only 7% are veterans, while less than 1% are combat veterans.
The Largest Military Base in Each State
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
Military Sewing Kits ~The History of Ordinary Things
First used in print in 1749, the term, “housewife,” has been used to denote a sewing kit commonly used by the military. The pocket sewing kit was also known as a “hussif” or “hussy” (also spelled “huswife”). At a time when military...
Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military
From comedians to rappers, many famous Black people have served in the United States military. The post Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military appeared first on NewsOne.
WJLA
DC volunteers help feed military families in need during Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of local military families from Joint Base Anacostia Bolling and Joint Base Andrews will be eating free this Thanksgiving holiday thanks to a local nonprofit, Helping Hands Christian Fellowship. On Friday, dozens of volunteers helped pack bags full of food for active service members in...
A Grateful Nation Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps. 247th Year
Along with a grateful nation, the Good Morning Rodeo celebrates the November 10 Birthday of the United States Marine Corps. One of the United States Armed Forces branches, the USMC, provides power & protection for the United States. On November 10, 1775, in the lead-up to the American Revolution, the...
dayton247now.com
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force holds dedication ceremony for A-1H Skyraider
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force held a dedication ceremony on Friday for their newest aircraft for display, the A-1H Skyraider. U.S. Air Force Skyraiders in Southeast Asia are often remembered for their support of search and rescue (SAR) missions. Operating under the call sign “Sandy,” the A-1's extended loiter time and massive firepower offered pilots the ability to protect downed Airmen for extended periods of time.
Comments / 0