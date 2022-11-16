Read full article on original website
WVNews
New apprentice program takes hold at West Virginia old school glass company
As one of the state’s last true glass factories, Blenko Glass Production Manager David Wertz was concerned about the century-old Milton institution surviving within a declining national industry. Partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the state’s first registered...
WVNews
James Edward Hatten
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — James Edward Hatten, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. He was born January 27, 1949, in Kenova, WV, son of the late Glen Dallas Hatten and Eileen Virginia (Morrison) Hatten. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Lester McGraw.
WVNews
Closing arguments slated in trial in 2016 slayings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for the Monday after Thanksgiving in the trial of a man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight current and prospective members of another family in southern Ohio. Prosecution and defense both rested their cases Friday for the Pike County trial...
WVNews
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed...
WVNews
Marshall football preview: Herd goes to Georgia Southern on Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marshall football team did their part last weekend in making the November 14, 1970 Thundering Herd plane crash victims proud from above as they defeated visiting Appalachian State 28-21 to improve to 6-4 on the 2022 season. Now, they will look to notch...
