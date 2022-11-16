Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
wilsonpost.com
MT. JULIET MOVER: Justin Beasley, City of Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Memphis and raised in West Tennessee between Jackson and Covington where my parents live. I now live in Murfreesboro, where me and my wife met, went to college, and are involved at our church, World Outreach Church.”
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet eases street parking violation law
To give a bit of grace and take the opportunity to educate drivers, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that gives parking-on-the-street offenders a reprieve if they haven’t been cited within the previous 12 months. The resolution was presented by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice, who said...
Man relocates and restores historic buildings at Mt. Juliet ranch
A man says in a time when pieces of history are constantly being lost, he's doing something about it. This is no small undertaking. It's a story where preservation meets pure ambition.
wilsonpost.com
First 'dual-branded hotel' opens in Mt. Juliet
Image Hotel Management announced that it has opened its first dual-branded avid hotel and Holiday Inn & Suites. The Mt. Juliet hotel is described in a company news release as appealing to business and leisure travelers. The news release said that the avid hotel located at 75 Belinda Parkway behind...
wilsonpost.com
Dog sanctuary film up for DVD release
A film about Old Friends Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet will be released on DVD next month, according to a news release from the production company. “Old Friends, A Dogumentary” follows the organization’s story as a small home-based shelter to the Facebook phenomenon that led to a 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. The film directed by Gorman Bechard had its screen premiere last spring.
Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire
A home in Mt. Juliet was destroyed after a fire Thursday night.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WKRN
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
wilsonpost.com
Second-generation game warden Lowery honored
Wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens. “A lot has changed since then,” says Lowery, who was recently honored by...
smokeybarn.com
31W Storage Facility Ignites, Multiple Agencies On Scene
MILLERSVILLE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A storage facility in Millersville has ignited and multiple agencies are responding. UPDATE: 8:18 pm HWY 31w has been CLOSED. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes. The facility is located on Hwy 31 W (1124 Louisville Highway) MAP The first call went...
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet delays vote on $2.9 million land purchase
Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting. Commissioners...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an increase in foster children, more with acute needs
State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's Services "is near collapse," "can't meet those child's needs" and is filled with "a traumatized workforce and traumatized kids."
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
tbinewsroom.com
TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient
BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
The Quiet Hiking Gems of Tennessee
With so many incredible places to hike and explore in Tennessee, it's hard to choose where to go when visiting, especially if you're on a time crunch for your trip. This past week we visited several places all within a few miles of each other; Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area. These areas truly do have something for everyone! These amazing places definitely did not disappoint, you will love them if you go!
Comments / 0