ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet eases street parking violation law

To give a bit of grace and take the opportunity to educate drivers, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that gives parking-on-the-street offenders a reprieve if they haven’t been cited within the previous 12 months. The resolution was presented by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice, who said...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
wilsonpost.com

First 'dual-branded hotel' opens in Mt. Juliet

Image Hotel Management announced that it has opened its first dual-branded avid hotel and Holiday Inn & Suites. The Mt. Juliet hotel is described in a company news release as appealing to business and leisure travelers. The news release said that the avid hotel located at 75 Belinda Parkway behind...
wilsonpost.com

Dog sanctuary film up for DVD release

A film about Old Friends Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet will be released on DVD next month, according to a news release from the production company. “Old Friends, A Dogumentary” follows the organization’s story as a small home-based shelter to the Facebook phenomenon that led to a 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. The film directed by Gorman Bechard had its screen premiere last spring.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Ghost mall's future

Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Second-generation game warden Lowery honored

Wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens. “A lot has changed since then,” says Lowery, who was recently honored by...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

31W Storage Facility Ignites, Multiple Agencies On Scene

MILLERSVILLE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A storage facility in Millersville has ignited and multiple agencies are responding. UPDATE: 8:18 pm HWY 31w has been CLOSED. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes. The facility is located on Hwy 31 W (1124 Louisville Highway) MAP The first call went...
MILLERSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet delays vote on $2.9 million land purchase

Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting. Commissioners...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient

BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
KAT Adventures

The Quiet Hiking Gems of Tennessee

With so many incredible places to hike and explore in Tennessee, it's hard to choose where to go when visiting, especially if you're on a time crunch for your trip. This past week we visited several places all within a few miles of each other; Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area. These areas truly do have something for everyone! These amazing places definitely did not disappoint, you will love them if you go!
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy